John Robson has just put out an outstanding 18-minute video about the modern miracle known as oil and gas, an industry that is a font of innovation. It is Canadian focused, but the arguments and facts apply everywhere. Enjoy!

Note how Robson cleverly makes points with his characteristic humor. This is one fantastic video and a must-watch if you ask me.

#Oil #NaturalGas #JohnRobson #ClimateDiscussionNexus #Canada #OilAndGas #Innovation

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