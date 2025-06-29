Propagandists for bad ideas eventually run out of ideas themselves and go off the deep end. No better example of this in the world of the climate cult is Australia's offering of climate change visas. JoNova covers the story here. The essence of it is captured in thjis excerpt:

[T]he Australian government decides to offer 280 “Climate Visas” to be raffled off each year to the 10,000 people of Tuvalu, in case it sinks in 2100AD. Naturally 3,000 people applied for the lottery, inspiring mass headlines that implied a third of the nation are so terrified of the seas rising that they want to leave. For the price of 280 visas the government, the UN, The Blob, gets the kind of advertising that money can’t buy. This has the added benefit that the merchants of panic can do this every year, and on other islands, at least until the word gets out that Tuvalu is not sinking and they all know it. It’s a pathetic marketing scam to drum up news headlines.

This scheme goes far beyond “jumping the shark” and does so in the fashion only a leftist government could possibly contrive. It’s so bad it deserves a parody, so I asked Grok to generate a song to match. Here it is:

"Tuvalu’s Not Sinkin’ Blues" (Verse 1)

They say Tuvalu’s goin’ under the sea,

Climate change comin’, oh, woe is me!

Australia’s got visas, a rescue so grand,

But the satellites show we’re still on dry land! (Chorus)

Oh, Tuvalu’s not sinkin’, don’t believe the hype,

Beaches are growin’, no need to swipe!

Climate visas, what a silly scheme,

Wastin’ our time on a bad dream! (Verse 2)

Seven hundred islands, they’re all holdin’ strong,

No floodin’ in sight, but the story drags on!

A publicity stunt, with dollars to spend,

While the tide’s on our side, it’s a fool’s dividend! (Chorus)

Oh, Tuvalu’s not sinkin’, don’t believe the hype,

Beaches are growin’, no need to swipe!

Climate visas, what a silly scheme,

Wastin’ our time on a bad dream! (Bridge)

They cry for the future, with tears in their eyes,

But the data says truth, not political lies!

Land’s expandin’, the sea’s not to blame,

Yet they ship us away in a climate shame game! (Verse 3)

So sing it out loud, let the world understand,

Tuvalu’s still here, built on solid sand!

No need for a visa, no need to roam,

We’ll dance on our shores, call this madness our home! (Chorus)

Oh, Tuvalu’s not sinkin’, don’t believe the hype,

Beaches are growin’, no need to swipe!

Climate visas, what a silly scheme,

Wastin’ our time on a bad dream! (Outro)

Oh, Tuvalu’s not sinkin’, let the truth be told,

A island’s still standin’, worth more than their gold!

Now, if one of our enterprising readers could just record it or use AI to “sing” it using GarageBand or some similar program…

