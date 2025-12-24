The Trump Administration is canceling all new off-shore wind projects and Doug Bergum, Interior Secretary, spells out the reasons in a 3-minute Fox News interview:

“A recently completed classified reports by the Department of War focus around radar and radar interference. It’s hard to imagine the scale and size of these offshore projects… Our onshore radar that we have protecting our large metro areas along the East Coast, our military installations, are designed to pick up movement. These projects create radar clutter and radar shadows.”

“These things only existed because of the massive tax subsidies. They were unreliable, unaffordable, and they were built primarily with foreign-sourced companies and foreign-sourced equipment.”