Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
3h

Developers are all too anxious to start up projects to collect massive subsidies but are even more quickly moving to cancel those projects prior to completion but keeping the subsidy. What a model for grifting! Having been rewarded for this behavior developers are trying to leverage more free money on every project. It won’t work but has cost a lot of money to date. Just say no!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KTonCapeCod's avatar
KTonCapeCod
3h

In Massachusetts, they are calling, in so many words, for Massachusetts to pay what the subsidies will not! They definitely have their hands out and are pulling on people's climate fear heartstrings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture