Guest Post by Ronald Stein P.E.

The State of California sent a large delegation to the Conference of the Parties (COP) in Belém, Brazil, including California Governor Gavin Newsom and top officials from the California Natural Resources Agency, Department of Food and Agriculture, Air Resources Board, Public Utilities Commission, and Governor’s office of Tribal Affairs.

Interestingly, the leaders of the world’s most-polluting countries – China, India, and Russia decided to skip this year’s COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil.

Newsom told the LA Times that he “absolutely” sees California as a proxy for the U.S. at the COP30 conference, which is the main global venue for countries to strengthen their commitments to reducing greenhouse gases from fossil fuels.

Is Gavin Newsom Trying to Stop the World from Turning ?

Newsom remains unaware the demand by humanity for thousands of products and transportation fuels is the only reason for using crude oil! To stop climate change, Newsom wants to stop the world! Ceasing the use of products and transportation fuels is the only known way to rid the world of crude oil usage.

The global population has surged from 1 to over 8 billion in less than 200 years. This growth has been supported by the dramatic increase in the number of products and transportation fuels made from oil, and food production made possible by synthetic fertilizers, all of which did not exist before the 1800’s, just a few hundred years ago.

He remains oblivious to the fact that wind turbines and solar panels can only generate electricity, but cannot make any products for the 8 billion on this planet. Without a replacement for oil, he wants the world to go back to the 1800s by reducing the world’s product usage, which translates to promoting the reduction in the number and size of hospitals, airports, and military forces around the world.

With the world’s population projected to grow beyond 9.5 billion by 2050, rather than focusing on wind and solar to generate electricity, Newsom should be inspiring humanity to review and control its materialistic demands toward a viable future for all humans, animals, and plant life on this planet.

Newsom has no clue that a replacement to crude oil has yet to be identified to maintain the supply chain of all the products and various transportation fuels demanded by the world’s 40,000 planes, 100,000 ships, 1.4 million automobiles, and hundreds of millions of commercial vehicles in operation worldwide.

Newsom cannot comprehend that the one thing that’s going to kill billions on this planet in running out of crude oil before we’ve identified its replacement to support the supply chain of products and transportation fuels demanded by humanity. Even the grease he uses to comb his slick hair is made from crude oil.

The 70,000 attendees at the COP30 in Brazil, including Newsom and his entourage, are oblivious that electricity came after oil, as all electrical generation methods from hydro, coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar are all built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.

Without crude oil there can be no electricity!

In addition, electricity can charge an iPhone, but neither wind turbines nor solar panels can make an iPhone, thus everything that needs electricity consists of products that are also made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.

Without crude oil there will be no products like iPhones, X-ray machines, computers, etc., that need electricity!

The world extracts from Mother Earth over 100 million barrels of oil per day, while the United States consumes around 20 million barrels daily. That oil is not being replenished, and those poorer developing countries want to be “like us”, thus worldwide extraction rates may increase to meet the demands of humanity for all 8 billion now on this planet.

Obviously, Newsom and world leaders are all in favor of ridding the world of crude oil usage, but we have yet to identify a clone or replacement to oil that will support our materialistic needs for all the products and transportation fuels that allowed the world to populate from 1 to 8 billion in less than 200 years.

Thus, without crude oil or its replacement, to support the supply chain of products MADE from oil, Newsom wants the world going back to the pre-1800’s when the world did not have all those products and transportation fuels.

Newsom is proudly sharing that the Golden State has invested heavily into wind turbines and solar panels that only generate electricity under favorable weather conditions, as well as for the storage of electricity and the electrification of buildings and vehicles.

California has also set ambitious decarbonization targets. California has also forged subnational agreements and partnerships with other regions and countries on issues such as delivering clean transportation, cutting pollution, and developing hydrogen, wind, and solar, but Newsom continues to be unaware of the need to identify the replacement for crude oil that provides the supply chain basis for all the parts and components to accomplish all of his net-zero emissions ideology.

The COP30 attendees need to focus on the reality that the wealthier and healthier countries, can co-exist with the poorer and less healthy countries that are enslaving labor in mines and factories to provide the exotic minerals and metals required for the green energy technologies for the construction of EV batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines, and with the Saudis and Russians for the oil demands of wealthier nations.

Newsom is unaware that humanity exists in all weather extremes of the world, from the hot and dry Sahara Desert to the frigid northern hemispheres. The animal kingdom has adapted to climate change over billions of years, and now, without a replacement for raw crude oil, humanity may need to utilize the tools provided by oil products and fuels to navigate the ongoing challenges of climate change.

While California Governor Newsom remains oblivious to all the above, he wants to run for President of the United States!

Reposted from America Out Loud News.

Ronald Stein, P.E. is an engineer, energy consultant, speaker, author of books and articles on energy, environmental policy, and human rights.

#California #GavinNewsom #COP30 #ClimateChange

Share