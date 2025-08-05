Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
3h

This California bill can strip parents of their kids with a stranger filing a paper with the government. Sos warning.

https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p/california-parents-can-lose-their?r=3kbp6&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture