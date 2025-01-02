Our friend Dan Markind, a Philly attorney, who would make a great DEP Secretary for Pennsylvania under the Shapiro administration, writes regularly on energy subjects for Forbes and he always presents a very balanced and thoughtful view. His latest column addresses Kathy Hochul’s signing of a CO2 fracking ban in New York. Dan analyzes the impact and notes there is at least one Congressman representing the Southern Tier of the Empire State who plans to fight back.

Here’s the meat of Dan’s excellent piece:

[N]ot all of New York State is celebrating the fracking ban. Indeed, U.S. Congressman Nick Longworthy (R-NY) won appointment to the House Energy and Commerce Committee for the upcoming term beginning January 1, 2025. Congressman Longworthy, whose 23rd Congressional District encompasses parts of New York State's "Southern Tier" and stretches from the suburbs of Buffalo in the west to Seneca Lake in the Finger Lakes region in the east, has been named to the House Energy and Commerce Committee. What makes this appointment important is that Congressman Longworthy, a strong supporter of natural gas development, represents a district in New York State that has substantial natural gas deposits that could be reached by fracking, all of which are blocked entirely from production by New York’s ban. Having just been named to the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Representative Longworthy may try to use his newfound influence to alter that stance and allow Southern Tier residents to benefit from natural gas production in the same way that their neighbors in Northern Pennsylvania now do. In an article he authored for the Jamestown New York Post Journal, Congressman Longworthy wrote: "It’s heartbreaking to drive through this area of New York’s 23rd district and feel the impact of the jobs, businesses, and young people leaving. They’ve been driven away by these out-of-touch policies, but politicians in Albany will continue to turn a blind eye to the struggles of the Southern Tier. Not anymore." To amplify Congressman Longworthy’s point, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, in 2023 Pennsylvania produced 7.1 Tcf of dry natural gas (pure methane), ranking second only behind Texas and constituting 19.8% of total American natural gas production. New York, on the other hand, produced only 8.2 Bcf, despite having much of its Southern Tier within the Marcellus Basin. New York’s production is actually down from 2018, while Pennsylvania’s has grown over 20%. Of course, truly unlocking the energy potential of the Southern Tier requires not only developing the natural gas but also transmitting it to market. In his Post Journal article, Congressman Longworthy specifically noted the proposed Northern Access Pipeline, which, had it been allowed to proceed, would have delivered natural gas from Northeastern Pennsylvania to Western New York and up into Canada. Governor Hochul stopped that by (some would say) misapplying if not abusing the Section 401 Clean Streams Certification process to prevent the pipeline from being able to cross any New York State waterway. Now that a new Congress will be forming, expect Congressman Longworthy to be among the members calling for President Trump to reign in this abuse of gubernatorial authority when he takes office.

Let’s wish Longworthy great success, As Dan notes, nothing is easy in New York. Everything is a battle and the oil and gas industry is woefully ignorant when it comes to smashmouth politics. It’s not necessary in most oil and gas states, and the industry prefers to persist methodically by jumping each hurdle placed in front of it. That strategy leaves you dead in New York. Longworthy, though, may have the right stuff for going to war for energy and economic development of the Southern Tier.

I certainly hope so and the most recent election show the field of battle is changing. That’s because Trump campaigned in New York City and was rewarded for it dramatically increasing his votes there. Though he didn’t win New York, he didn’t have to so, and improving things by even a few points sends a powerful message.

That’s the only way to win New York, by going directly into enemy territory and changing the hearts and minds of those who haven’t thought a lot about the energy that comes to them with a flick of the switch. An appeal to City residents based on things that matter (e.g., jobs, rent levels and other necessities affected by energy costs) can shift things in major ways without necessarily having the majority. Outspoken minorities across the political spectrum, in fact, are characteristic of New York and earn the attention of lawmakers who wish to offend no one with a sizable constituency.

