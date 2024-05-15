Guest Post by Roger Caiazza of Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.

According to New York climate activist non-governmental organizations New York is “failing to lead on climate.” These organizations are lobbying very hard for the New York Home Energy Affordable Transition Act, or NY HEAT, legislation currently being considered. I recently described Rich Ellenbogen’s response to Sane Energy Voice claims that NY HEAT Act should be enacted. This post documents additional op-eds that argue this legislation not a good idea.

I have followed the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act (CLCPA) since it was first proposed, submitted comments on the CLCPA implementation plan, and have written over 400 articles about New York’s net-zero transition. I am convinced that the CLCPA will adversely affect affordability, reliability, and that the environmental impacts of the proposed transition are greater than the possible impacts of climate change. The opinions expressed in this post do not reflect the position of any of my previous employers or any other organization I have been associated with, these comments are mine alone.

Life in New York

Overview

The CLCPA established a New York “Net Zero” target (85% reduction in GHG emissions and 15% offset of emissions) by 2050. It includes an interim 2030 reduction target of a 40% reduction by 2030 and a requirement that all electricity generated be “zero-emissions” by 2040. The CLCPAion Council (CAC) was responsible for preparing the Scoping Plan that outlines how to “achieve the State’s bold clean energy and climate agenda.” In brief, that plan is to electrify everything possible using zero-emissions electricity.

The Integration Analysis prepared by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and its consultants quantifies the impact of the electrification strategies. That material was used to develop the Draft Scoping Plan outline of strategies.

After a year-long review, the Scoping Plan was finalized at the end of 2022. In 2023 the Scoping Plan recommendations were supposed to be implemented through regulation, PSC orders, and legislation. NY HEAT is an example of Climate Act legislation. Not surprisingly, implementation is falling behind as the difficult challenges are addressed.

NY HEAT

According to Environmental Advocates of New York:

The purpose of the bill is to give the Public Service Commission the authority and direction needed to align gas utility regulation and gas system planning with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) mandates. Overall, the bill removes the legal basis and subsidies driving the expansion of gas systems and requires the commission to adopt rules and develop a statewide gas service transition plan that is consistent with decreasing gas reliance and, where appropriate, decommissioning gas systems. Fossil fuels burned in buildings for heating, hot water, and cooking account for approximately one-third of greenhouse gas emissions in New York State. Additionally, heating and cooking with fossil fuels like natural gas quietly impact our indoor air quality, contributing to cases of asthma and heart disease. The Public Service Law, as is, promotes gas system expansion in its stated obligation to serve customers and its business model. This undermines the important climate justice directives and binding emissions limits in the CLCPA. Instead of letting this incompatibility issue continue, this bill better aligns the rules and business practices of the Commission with reduced gas reliance, transition to more sustainable utilities, and prevents energy bill burden among low-income ratepayers. The bill makes several amendments to the Public Service Law. One of which includes directing the Commission to integrate “the utility sector achievement of the CLCPA” as a core planning objective to its public service responsibilities. Notably, this bill codifies the state goal that low-to-moderate income customers must be protected from bearing energy burdens greater than 6% of their income, including those burdens imposed by the cost to purchase and operate electric equipment.

The overarching problem with NY HEAT is that it is another piece of energy legislation drafted by climate activist non-governmental organizations and pushed by gullible politicians. The biases of these constituencies and their lack of technical expertise has led to the situation where New York is mandated to meet an aspirational schedule that can only be met by revoking the laws of physics. Energy policy should not be dictated by politicians and NGOs that have no responsibilities for their actions.

Alternate Views from the Real World

This post provides three op-ed pieces that provide other reasons that NY HEAT is inappropriate. On Sunday May 12, the New York Daily News published pieces by NY State Senator George Borrello and one co-authored by Richard Ellenbogen and myself. Last week Dennis Higgins had another opinion piece published by All Otsego.

Senator Borrello’s paywalled opinion was titled: Don’t raise the N.Y. HEAT Act: We have to be honest about energy costs. Borrello represents the 57th state Senate District which includes Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee and Wyoming counties, as well as a portion of Allegany County. He is also a member of the Senate Energy Committee. He stated:

The failure of climate-related items to pass in the “Big Ugly” of the New York State budget was no accident. Reason prevailed among pragmatic lawmakers, and reality set in that the New York Home Energy Affordable Transition Act (NY HEAT) would have placed New Yorkers at risk and wreaked havoc with reliability and affordability. However, advocates have regrouped and are waging a media campaign, arguing that NY HEAT is necessary to “save New Yorkers billions every year,” trying to confuse the public and pressure lawmakers into passing this horrendous piece of legislation. We cannot let ideology and a radical climate agenda override facts and real progress. Unfortunately, false and misleading claims about the cost savings that New York ratepayers would realize under the NY HEAT Act are everywhere. Those perpetrating this narrative conveniently ignore the costs to New Yorkers that will come with a mandated conversion to an all-electric future for the state. These advocates also sell their drastic, one-size-fits-all solution as the only path forward. The fact is, there is a more balanced approach that addresses pollution and environmental concerns without threatening safety, reliability, and affordability. The balanced approach clearly works: our state is already one of the greenest in the nation, ranking seventh in renewable-sourced electricity generation. Much of the credit goes to hydroelectric power, which supplies 21% of New York’s total in-state power generation. While the HEAT Act would end the 100-foot rule requiring utilities to connect new customers within 100 feet of an existing gas pipeline, it should be noted that utilities are already taking steps in this direction. They are proposing provisions that would allow them to voluntarily make determinations on new service connections based on relevant factors. While we all recognize the value in pursuing a cleaner energy future, we must acknowledge that utilities have a legal and moral obligation to replace aging pipe infrastructure to ensure safe, reliable service to all their customers and the communities they serve. Claims by advocates that the maintenance of natural gas infrastructure is a burden on ratepayers that would disappear under the HEAT Act are disingenuous, at best. The reality is that ratepayers already subsidize the maintenance of all utilities — electric, water, and sewer. Utility maintenance costs will not disappear if the HEAT Act is enacted. Additionally, many of the cost estimates being cited for critical maintenance of gas infrastructure are grossly inflated, which only serves to further mislead the public. The real factors fueling utility rate increases are largely driven by government. More than 70% of the bill for the average ratepayer is the result of the following: federal and state pipeline safety mandates, property tax increases, expanded energy efficiency programs, supports for low-income customers, state-mandated purchases of costly wind and solar energy, increases in the cost of capital, supply chain shortages and inflation. The replacement of pipes, while a regulatory mandate, is not a major driver — and those costs are just a fraction of what’s to come once the impacts of renewables and new transmission lines hit customer bills later this decade. Finally, NY HEAT Act advocates are conspicuously silent about the fact that electrifying homes is many times more expensive than pipe replacement, and residents often bear those costs on their own. According to a recent analysis, electrifying just one co-op in Brooklyn took four years and cost nearly $1 million. Even with rebates, that comes out to $40,000 per apartment, and residents are now responsible for the full cost of heating their homes, rather than sharing costs with the entire building. The cost to operate those electrical systems to heat homes will cost more on a monthly basis than to heat that same home on natural gas. The reality is that the most fervent advocates of New York’s aggressive climate agenda believe that no cost is too great to address the climate crisis. That is why they misrepresent the facts and mislead New Yorkers into believing a transition to all-electric will save them money. The truth is that New Yorkers are in for a far costlier and less reliable energy future if proposals like the HEAT Act are adopted.

Rich Ellenbogen and I had an op-ed published next to the Senator’s. The title of our paywalled piece was “Don’t raise the N.Y. HEAT Act: It threatens the safety of all New Yorkers”. We wrote:

The New York Home Energy Affordable Transition Act, or NY HEAT, is before the Legislature now. However, until questions regarding its feasibility, affordability, and reliability are answered, the HEAT Act should be allowed to lay dormant. The Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act (NYS’s climate law) mandates that the electric grid be 100% zero emissions by 2040, and the law’s scoping plan projects that by 2040 more than 60% of the capacity and more than 69% of the energy will come from wind and solar. This total transformation of New York’s energy production and use is being undertaken in spite of the fact that no jurisdiction anywhere in the world has yet succeeded in raising the percentage of the supply of electricity to its grid from wind and solar — beyond about 50% of total supply — on a consistent basis. The reason for these limits is because both wind and solar are intermittent and therefore unreliable. As a result of these realities, the state Public Service Commission is considering what new technologies must be developed to address those coldest and hottest periods where there will be insufficient generation from existing wind, solar, and energy storage technologies. Unfortunately, there is no commercially available technology that can be deployed in sufficient quantities today for this reliability requirement. As a consequence of these facts on the ground (and in the air), it is prudent for New York’s decisionmakers to determine the technological feasibility of the zero emissions transition before passing NY HEAT. The Empire Center’s recent Green Guardrails describes why the Climate Law implementation plan is flawed. It notes that “The process that has played out in the five years since the law’s passage has been marred by a lack of transparency, with state officials failing to issue legally required cost estimates and crucial studies designed to guide state energy policy.” Before the state passes NY HEAT, a full, transparent accounting of all the costs, benefits, and emission reductions for the proposed control strategies is necessary. It is premature — and unquestionably dangerous — to mandate the additional electrification requirements of NY HEAT. The mandate to deploy massive amounts of wind, solar, and energy storage resources, and simultaneously upgrade and expand the distribution and transmission systems, means that an enormous quantity of transformers, wires, and generating equipment will be required. There already is a shortage of transformers which will inevitably get worse and spread to other infrastructure components. Even if the hardware is available, there is insufficient labor to execute the plan. There is also a shortage of both electricians and plumbers, and there are not enough people to train even if they could develop the training programs. Without these new resources, current reliability standards of the electric grid cannot be maintained. NY HEAT removes the “obligation to serve,” a regulation that requires utilities to offer natural gas to any customer who requests it; and the bill also enables the network to be decommissioned in favor of neighborhood-scale electrification. In addition, it will codify a goal of protecting residential customers from paying more than 6% of their household income for energy bills. When NY HEAT eliminates the obligation to serve, and enables the decommissioning of existing gas systems, it eliminates consumer choice and does not acknowledge — as the state’s scoping plan to implement the Climate Law does — that not all homes will be able to electrify home heating safely and affordably. A political mandate to decommission a gas network is a drastic step that should only be undertaken until the full ramifications of New York’s total energy transformation is understood. Otherwise, we risk jeopardizing the safety of all New Yorkers. Lastly, the HEAT bill’s proposal to limit energy bills to no more than 6% of a household’s income is an inadequate energy poverty safeguard. It does not cover household costs: to replace existing home heating equipment with the preferred heat pump alternatives; to upgrade building shells to eliminate or minimize the time that backup heating systems will be needed; to pay for backup heating systems if needed; or to pay for the upgrades to the electric service for the household to cover the increased electric load when the entire household is electrified. The shortcomings of the HEAT bill are to some extent a product of its authors’ faulty assumptions, but they are exacerbated by the even more unrealistic and unachievable goals built into the larger Climate Law. Until these issues are properly addressed, we should set aside the HEAT bill because it will simply make a bad situation worse.

The Dennis Higgins article in the All Otsego Partial Observer was titled HEAT Act Nothing But a Hot Mess. He wrote:

The proposed NY HEAT Act, which would mandate a rapid transition to air-source heat pumps, is yet another toxic plan, currently shunted to the back burner in Albany. Although it did not make it into the budget, with pressure from advocates it could be passed this session. NY HEAT, like its Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act launch pad, runs counter to sound engineering and responsible fiscal policy. What’s wrong with it? Let me count the ways. A five-ton ASHP unit may cost $9,000.00. Installation in the New York City area would cost as much as the pump, assuming existing panel boxes could support the load. There is currently a shortage of plumbers and electricians to do that work. New panel boxes, wiring, and post-installation repair, combined with labor shortages, would serve to increase costs and undermine any timetable. Further, an ASHP may require 5,000 kilowatt-hours a year. Electric bills are already climbing, as rate-payers finance new transmission lines and utilities deal with gas shortages. For homes and apartments with new pumps, electric bills could double. The independent system (grid) operator, the NYISO, is projecting a 450-megawatt capacity shortfall in the metro region as early as summer 2025, assuming normal weather conditions and without factoring in NY HEAT’s additional load. With building and vehicle electrification, the NYISO already expects demand to double in the next 25 years. But NY HEAT implementation would require a capacity-constrained grid to deliver lots more electricity in the very near term. Increased electricity demand would in turn increase the load on every transformer in the state. Transformers would have to be replaced, but—as has been reported on National Public Radio and elsewhere—replacements do not exist. The increases to load would also require replacing transmission lines. This could take decades and would require lots of aluminum. Currently, there isn’t enough aluminum for beverage cans, let alone thousands of miles of wire. Even ignoring the sluggish pace of buildout and lack of battery support, solar and onshore wind are intermittent and have low-energy density, rendering them unsuitable to support additional demand. Offshore wind will not help. Many of New York’s offshore wind projects were cancelled. Driving bid prices and cancellations, supply-chain and construction hurdles mean significant offshore installation may not happen this decade. The Jones Act prohibits foreign jack ships from installing turbines in U.S. waters. The U.S.’s first Jones-Act-compliant ship, Dominion’s Charybdis, may not be ready until early 2025 and is already booked for Virginia’s 2.6 gigawatt project. Ultimately, increases in demand from ASHPs—a Micron factory, bitcoin mining, or AI hubs—will rely on our fleet of fossil-fuel power plants. The metro region is currently at capacity, so peaker plants will continue to be needed. Even before the NY HEAT proposal, NYISO indicated that deadlines for closing peakers will need to be extended. Gas supply constraints downstate mean Cricket Valley—a combined-cycle plant in Dover—can’t currently run at full capacity. Compression expansion projects on the Iroquois and Algonquin pipelines may be needed to fuel peakers and big plants at Ravenswood and Cricket Valley, as well as for private homes. If California is a model for New York, it is also an admonition. California is 20 years ahead of us in solar and wind installations and has about 40 percent intermittent capacity. California can boast a solar capacity factor twice what New York gets and has deserts in which to put the panels. Nevertheless, it has extended deadlines for closing gas plants and, with an EPA waiver, has also built new ones. Even with the largest lithium-ion battery in the world, California can’t store summer solar and had to dump about three terawatt-hours of energy last year. Can New York do better? The state Energy Research and Development Authority’s storage projections would cost hundreds of billions of dollars for batteries that might last 10 years. And if all that storage were fully charged, we could not keep the lights on in New York City—let alone the rest of the state—for one day. New York currently has only about eight percent renewable capacity. To meet a 70 percent-by-2030 renewable target, industrial solar and wind installed over the last 30 years would have to be multiplied six-fold in four years. There is no reason, beyond press releases, to believe this can happen. Rural opposition to solar and wind buildout has also grown. 2020 Executive Law 94-C established the Office of Renewable Energy Siting to speed up installation. ORES can ignore local legislation and even reasonable environmental safeguards in project permitting. Last year’s budget requires communities to use an assessment formula supplied by Albany, cutting tax revenue by up to 80 percent. As reported (4/30/2024 Times Union), a dozen towns in Schoharie are suing the state over the current assessment model. Combined with eminent domain authority for developers to run wire and poles—in this year’s budget—we can expect significantly more pushback from communities. Environmentalists concerned with preservation of farmland and forest, increasing eagle-and-bat deaths, as well as water supply threats from large wind installations, are also raising their voices. Who will pay for NY HEAT? The cost of a $672-million bailout for a few of the hundreds of thousands of utility customers currently in arrears will be borne by other utility customers. Every New Yorker will help fund subsidies for industrial solar and wind projects which could gobble up a million acres and yet fail to provide reliable electricity. It continues to be a mistake to let political appointees and Big Green organizers craft energy policy. CLCPA and NY HEAT do not meet the fiscal or engineering standards needed to shape a reliable, carbon-free grid.

Conclusion

This legislation was passed by both the Assembly and the Senate – remember that next November. It currently awaits a decision by Governor Hochul. I urge readers to call 518/ 474-8390 or email the Governor’s office urging her not to sign this legislation.

