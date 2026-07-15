This is a terrific 7-minute video by John Stossel exposing the silliness of opposition to nuclear energy and explaining why it’s coming back:

Enjoy! The only problem with nuclear is its cost, but that’s really a problem of overregulation that can and must be solved. Nuclear is one of the three pillars of energy security, the others being coal and natural gas, Renewables? Not even close!

#JohnStossel #NuclearEnergy #Trump #DOE #NuclearPower #Electricity

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