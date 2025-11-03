Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Microsoft locking in Three Mile Island for 20 years is probably the most underappreciated infrastrcture play in tech right now. While everyone focuses on the OpenAI equity and Azure spend, they've quietly secured baseload nuclear power that competitors can't replicate. Amazon and Google are betting on SMRs that don't exist at scale yet, but Microsoft gets proven 1970s reactor tech coming back online in 2027. That nuclear exclusivity plus the $250B Azure commitment from OpenAI creates a moat that's nearly impossible to compete against.

