Doug Sheridan’s take on the North Dakota jury award in the Engery Transfer suit against Greepeace is exactly correct:

The WSJ Editorial Board writes, the environmental lobby Greenpeace International is finally getting its just deserts after a North Dakota jury ordered it to pay $667 million in damages for its thuggish campaign last decade to block the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Pipeline company Energy Transfer provided compelling evidence during a three-week trial that Greenpeace defamed the company and abetted vandals. Its organizers trained protesters and even brought lockboxes they used to chain themselves to construction equipment. Protesters lobbed human feces and burning logs at security officers and vandalized construction equipment.

Greenpeace sought to get the pipeline’s financiers to pull out of the project by erroneously claiming the company’s “personnel deliberately desecrated documented burial grounds and other culturally important sites,” among other falsehoods. Energy Transfer said this malicious campaign delayed the pipeline’s construction and increased its costs by hundreds of millions of dollars Greenpeace’s defense? Not our fault since it didn’t expressly order the vandalism even if it did train protesters. But even Greenpeace USA’s then executive director boasted it had played a “massive role” in the protests. The jury agreed.



The left-wing group says the lawsuit is retribution for exercising its First Amendment speech and protest rights. But there’s no First Amendment right to defame or destroy. If the verdict deters other self-righteous outfits from aiding violent protests, including those against Israel, so much the better.



Our Take: As we and others have noted, environmentalists regularly use the courts as tactical means to upset the investments and operations of the oil and gas industry. So, what's good for the green goose is good for the oilfield gander, right? Strange anyone would believe otherwise.

My take is that the rest of industry should get off their behinds and employ precisely the same strategy against the enemy. That’s the only way the lawfare scheme will ever end, when we use it against them.

Let’s have “NRDC KNEW!” lawsuit and campaign against that entity, for example, for its role in supporting the Rockefeller interests in China.

Or, maybe we could do a “SOROS KNEW!” lawsuit/campaign against his NGO’s possible funding of the Tesla terror.

Or, a “TERESA KNEW!” lawsuit/ campaign against the Heinz Endowments for its massive anti-fracking efforts in Pennsylvania. Oh, there are so many opportunities!

