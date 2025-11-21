I wrote a post last week about the fact Germans were praying they would not be forced to host COP31. Calling attention to what that nation’s Energiewende did to energy prices and its industrial economy was in nobody’s interest. Better that Australia or Turkey do it and both were fighting for it. But, suddenly, Australia has bowed out. Is this another case of needing to avoid embarrassment?

Well, here is how the Australian press puts it (emphasis added):

Australia will allow Türkiye to host COP31 next year but Chris Bowen will lead negotiations there. The Albanese government had been locked in a long stand-off with Türkiye over hosting, with the official rules requiring global consensus on a host. A pre-COP event will be hosted by a Pacific Island nation. Adelaide will not hold next year’s UN climate summit, with Climate Minister Chris Bowen revealing Australia was willing to cede hosting rights to Türkiye in exchange for it handing him the reins of the negotiations and cementing a major role for the Pacific at the summit. There had been a growing expectation that Australia would drop its bid to host COP31 in Adelaide as it struggled to convince Türkiye withdraw from the contest. Under UN rules, if the two countries were unable to strike a deal, then the meeting location would automatically revert to Germany, which hosts the United Nations body responsible for the Paris Agreement. Australia has ceded the COP31 climate summit to Türkiye but Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen will be the president of the summit pending Ankara’s approval…. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who earlier this week acknowledged that the UN’s rules did not allow for a co-presidency, said this option presented a workaround and was an “outstanding result.” “It wasn’t possible under the rules to have a joint presidency, but Türkiye has agreed that Minister Bowen and Australia will handle the negotiations in the lead-up to the COP,” he said. The decision has bitterly disappointed climate advocates who championed Adelaide’s bid, saying it would supercharge Australia’s renewable energy industry and leverage the Pacific’s moral authority to drive more ambition on global climate action.

Hmm…

So, Australia says it is ceding everything to Turkey, but it will still be a part of COP31 leadership even though the rules don’t provide for such arrangements. And, it will make sure some other Pacific nation gets to host something. Sounds like a big back away to me. Is net zero becoming a nasty phrase to the ears of Australians?

Well, if the Aussies don’t want to hear about it, the Turks apparently don’t either, but perhaps they sense an opportunity to turn the whole thing upside down, as happened when Azerbaijan hosted COP29 and sang the praises of oil and gas. Why do I suspect this is the case? Check out the word from a year ago as reported in the Turkish press:

Türkiye has outlined an ambitious plan for energy production in 2025, setting a target of drilling 270 wells across land and maritime zones, including the Mediterranean waters around Turkish Cyprus. This intensified focus on local oil and gas resources aims to reduce energy imports and strengthen Türkiye’s energy independence, as highlighted in the “2025 Presidential Annual Program” released by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance and the Presidency’s Strategy and Budget Office.

The Gabar region has been a focal point of recent oil discoveries. According to the program, Türkiye’s cumulative oil reserves from recent findings in Gabar have reached approximately 867 million barrels. These discoveries, made between 2021 and 2023, have allowed Türkiye to accelerate domestic production significantly. As of September, production from wells in the area stands at around 48,100 barrels per day, with total output in Gabar over the past three years reaching 17.1 million barrels. Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktarannounced on Oct. 7 that national daily oil production has reached nearly 110,000 barrels. Projections indicate that this output could increase to 172,000 barrels daily by 2025, aligning with Türkiye’s strategic goals for energy security and sustainability. Türkiye’s natural gas production has also seen a remarkable uptick. In 2023, the nation recorded a 109% year-on-year increase in gas production, totaling 852 million cubic meters. Domestic production currently meets around 1.7% of national consumption. Plans for 2025 aim to boost gas output to 3 billion cubic meters annually, which would help offset the need for imported gas and contribute to stabilizing domestic energy costs. The upcoming year will see increased exploration and drilling activities across Türkiye’s land and maritime territories, including the territorial waters around Turkish Cyprus.

Summing up, it appears COP31 is now too hot to handle for two of the nations most committed to the net zero, but a nation committed to oil and gas development is more than happy to do the duties. Draw your own conclusions, but it looks to me like COP events are soon to be forgotten altogether.

