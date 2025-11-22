Did you know that just the mention of “fossil fuels” has engendered a tremendous debate at the COP3O gathering of folks who have nothing better to do? Well, it has, according to this report from the Canadian CDBC:

The COP30 climate summit was headed for a showdown on Friday over the future of fossil fuels after host Brazil dropped efforts to develop a global plan to shift away from oil, gas and coal from its proposed deal. A draft text for a deal for this year’s UN climate summit, released before dawn on Friday, contained no reference to fossil fuels, dropping entirely a range of options on the subject that had been included in an earlier version. The issue has been one of the most contentious at the two-week conference of nearly 200 governments in Brazil’s Amazon city of Belem. A group of more than 30 nations sent a letter to the COP30 presidency late on Thursday saying they could not accept a deal that failed to include a commitment to develop a roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels.

So, who are these 30 countries? Well, I asked Perplexity and got this:

Antigua and Barbuda Austria Bahamas Bahrain Barbados Belgium Belize Brazil Bulgaria Cabo Verde Chile Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Dominican Republic Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Grenada

So, a bunch of Europeans wearing green eyeshades, a few communists and socialists such as Brazil, and a whole lot of nations that don’t matter much.

And, who didn’t sign (including the U.S., which wisely didn’t attend)? Per Perplexity:

China: about 24-27% of global primary energy production United States: about 14-16% Russia: about 10-12% Saudi Arabia: about 5-6% India: about 4-5% Canada: about 2-3% Nigeria: about 2%

Together, these seven countries produce roughly 60-65% of the world’s primary energy, according to Perplexity.​

So, there it is. The countries that do matter when it comes to primary energy have told the worthless UN it can play in its little sandbox if it wishes, but nothing it does is going to have the slightest impact on real-world events or exploding demands for energy world-wide. Even Canada gets it. COP30 has shown us it’s all over except for the sputtering.

