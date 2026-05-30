Guest Post from the Institute for Energy Research.

The University of California at Berkeley’s Haas Energy Institute released a study on the shale gas revolution, noting that advances in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling caused U.S. natural gas production to increase significantly.

As a result, the United States became the world’s largest exporter of natural gas when it previously had been a net importer of natural gas. In fact, since 2022, the United States has been the world’s largest LNG exporter. In 2025, the United States exported 9 billion Mcf of natural gas. U.S. natural gas consumers now use over 33 billion Mcf of natural gas annually – over 50% more than a decade ago.

The study calculated that U.S. natural gas consumers saved between $3.1 and $4.3 trillion between 2007 and 2025, equivalent to $164-$227 billion annually, by producing natural gas domestically rather than buying LNG. The authors found that 39% of the savings went to electric power customers, with 30%, 18%, and 13% savings for industrial, residential, and commercial customers, respectively. Texas saved the most of any state.

The study assumed that without shale gas, the United States would have been importing LNG and U.S. consumers would have been paying LNG prices observed in Europe or Japan. That is, the study assumed the marginal unit of natural gas would be LNG. This is a strong assumption, as the authors admit.

U.S. LNG imports were growing prior to the shale gas renaissance, but were still small relative to the overall market. While increased U.S. LNG imports are an alternative, other alternatives include increased domestic gas production or decreased consumption from demand destruction and/or fuel switching. As a result, the study estimates may be on the high side. Other analysts who made earlier estimates of savings found them to be much lower.

To calculate the savings, the study used gas price differences between the United States, Europe, and Japan. Between 1995 and 2006, prices were reasonably close to prices for Europe and

Japan is both within $1 per Mcf of the U.S. price, on average. Between 2007 and 2025, the U.S. price was below or equal to the price in Europe and Japan. Relative to Europe, U.S. gas prices averaged $9 lower per Mcf. Relative to Japan, U.S. prices averaged $11 lower. The difference in prices corresponds closely with the growth of shale gas, with price differences appearing at the inflection point for U.S. natural gas production.

There were other price shocks during that period, such as the one in Europe in 2022 when gas prices rose as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is likely that U.S. LNG exports helped gas prices in Europe and Japan from increasing further due to the shortages created by the war. That situation was not explicitly represented in this study, but likely would have increased the calculated savings from shale gas, particularly after 2016, as U.S. LNG exports had increased.

This is similar to the current conflict in Iran, where it is believed that U.S. oil and gas exports are helping keep prices from escalating further. Gas prices in Europe and Japan doubled in the first 10 days of March 2026, right after the attacks by U.S. and Israeli forces on Iran. Iranian attacks on LNG infrastructure in Qatar and elsewhere pushed gas prices up further. In contrast, U.S. gas prices barely budged, largely due to shale gas and hydraulic fracturing.

Conclusion

The University of California at Berkeley’s Haas Energy Institute found that the shale gas renaissance saved U.S. consumers between $3.1 and $4.3 trillion between 2007 and 2025, equivalent to $164-$227 billion annually, by producing natural gas domestically rather than buying LNG on the international market.

Advances in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling have significantly increased U.S. natural gas production, making the United States the world’s largest gas producer and exporter.

#Fracking #ShaleRevolution #Berkeley #NaturalGas #Savings #Exports #LNG

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