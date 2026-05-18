Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Bob's avatar
Bob
10m

ISO-NE studies show that electrification doubles the cost of electricity per kWh for everybody because the marginal cost of hp/ev load is 4-12 times the cost of the present load. If EV load is managed, this can be improved.

CT just released the Standard Service generation bids submitted last December before Iran issues. The marginal bid for December was 43 c/kWh, many others being 30+ c/kWh. Everyone will subsidizing the heat pumps to the tune of $1.4B per year for New England.

We should be talking about the 1000 MW of heat pump load that Maine just added, not data centers. Heat Pumps have a lousy 13% load factor that requires 7 times the capacity to deliver a kWh as 95% load factor data centers which makes them cheaper to serve.

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
4m

After years of being labeled a NIMBY obstructionist for opposing solar and wind projects in upstate NY, I’m looking forward to watching those non-NIMBYs downstate set an example for us by enthusiastically welcoming lithium mines to their communities. I can’t wait to see what proper support for “green” initiatives looks like.

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