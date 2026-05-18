Electric vehicles are going nowhere but down at the moment for numerous reasons (charging inconvenience, cost, subsidies, range, battery fires, etc.) but climate zealots still want us to believe they’re the future. Indeed, Northeast states are trying to push them onto a wary public with rules intended to make consumers buy them. Here’s a rundown from Perplexity:

Northeastern states are using regulation and regional coordination to structure EV support, even where public enthusiasm is lukewarm. Advanced Clean Car / ZEV mandates : States including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, Maryland, and Delaware have adopted or are implementing California‑style ZEV rules that require automakers to sell increasing shares of electric vehicles and fully phase out new gas‑powered cars by 2035.

State‑level fleet mandates : New York and other Northeast states require state and public fleets (including school buses) to shift toward zero‑emission vehicles by 2027–2040, with intermediate annual targets.

Regional coordination and charging networks : The Northeast Electric Vehicle Network (NEVN) and Multi‑State ZEV Task Force coordinate planning for charging infrastructure, permitting, and zoning so drivers can travel across the region on EV‑ready corridors.

Local zoning and readiness rules: Some Northeast jurisdictions (including New Jersey–style “EV‑ready” ordinances) now require EV charging infrastructure or pre‑wiring in new multifamily buildings and parking garages, lowering last‑mile barriers for owners who

How nice. This is exactly what one expects from virtue-signaling Northeast politicians. But, here’s the thing: EVs (and almost everything else connected with electrification) demand Lithium. And, guess what a recent study just found? It all lays beneath the Northeast! Here’s a USGS graphic that tells all:

Yes, there is enough Lithium under the region stretching from Wilmington, Delaware, to Bangor, Maine to power 130 million EVs! Who could have imagined the bounty! All New Yorkers, Bostonians, and Philadelphians have to do is to welcome it.

Will Kathy Hochul get behind a Lithium mine on Long Island? Will Maura Healey put her money where her mouth is and let one happen in Springfield? Will the Rockefellers support one in Westchester County near their Tarrytown estate? Will Bucks County, Pennsylvania open its doors to some mining?

They have to do so, right? After all, it’s the climate and the planet at stake, and they’re totally down with doing whatever it takes to kill oil and gas and electrify everything. If they don’t support Lithium mining in their neighboring that would tell us they never meant a bit of what they said, wouldn’t it? This is just a test of their commitment to what they profess.

#NewYork #NewEngland #Pennsylvania #Delaware #Lithium #EVs #Climate

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