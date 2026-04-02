Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
4d

To paraphrase an old saying: the ocean breeze blows, but offshore wind power sucks. Good riddance to bad rubbish. Excellent win/win for all of us! 👍

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Bob's avatar
Bob
4d

New England fights adding 200MW of behind the meter data center load at the Millstone nuclear station throwing every obstacle in the book at it... Yet sees nothing wrong with with adding 25,495 MW of heat pump load and 14,946 MW of EV load by 2050.

And the 95% load factor data center load costs 1/7 the capacity cost of the low 13.7% load factor heating load that varies 2X from cold to warm winter. You must build expensive capacity that only runs for a couple weeks every 2-3 years.

We are screwing our kids' future with a very expensive attempt to electrify yesterday's load.

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