StacheD Training offers another excellent 4-minute video regarding one of the too-often ignored dangers of Lithium-ion battery vehicles, in this case, a golf cart exposed to some Noreaster flooding in new Jersey:
#NewJersy #LithiumIon #Batteries #BatteryFires #StacheDTraining
The older technology of lead acid batteries has served golf carts well. No need to downgrade to Li-ion batteries. But if someone did then the lunacy of charging it in a structure or after a flood event is in them - enjoy paying for the repairs - the price if stupidity.