Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 6

The older technology of lead acid batteries has served golf carts well. No need to downgrade to Li-ion batteries. But if someone did then the lunacy of charging it in a structure or after a flood event is in them - enjoy paying for the repairs - the price if stupidity.

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