Two relatively recent polls by two different polling firms yield very similar results to the effect few voters truly give a damn about climate change. It's only the grifters, the true believers and the politicians on the take with respect to money and power who care. Consider this article at American Action News to see what I mean:

President Joe Biden is spending more than $1 trillion on his climate agenda, but it does not seem to be resonating at all with voters in battleground states, according to new polling from The Wall Street Journal.

Only 2% of registered voters surveyed named climate change as the most important issue in the 2024 election, compared to 25% who identified immigration as the top issue and 22% who indicated that the economy was their top concern, according to the WSJ’s poll. The White House has touted Biden’s massive green agenda as “the most ambitious climate, conservation, and environmental justice agenda” in U.S. history.

The WSJ surveyed 2,100 registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — the seven states that most pundits believe will determine whether or not Biden gets a second term — between March 17 and March 24. The poll has a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Biden’s signature climate bill, contains subsidies for green energy that could ultimately cost about $1.2 trillion, according to estimates published by Goldman Sachs. Beyond the IRA, the administration has spent and regulated aggressively to push electric vehicles (EVs) on Americans, promulgated stringent rules to reshape the American power grid and rejoined the United Nations’ Paris Climate Accords after former President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement.