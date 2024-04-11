Two relatively recent polls by two different polling firms yield very similar results to the effect few voters truly give a damn about climate change. It's only the grifters, the true believers and the politicians on the take with respect to money and power who care. Consider this article at American Action News to see what I mean:
President Joe Biden is spending more than $1 trillion on his climate agenda, but it does not seem to be resonating at all with voters in battleground states, according to new polling from The Wall Street Journal.
Only 2% of registered voters surveyed named climate change as the most important issue in the 2024 election, compared to 25% who identified immigration as the top issue and 22% who indicated that the economy was their top concern, according to the WSJ’s poll. The White House has touted Biden’s massive green agenda as “the most ambitious climate, conservation, and environmental justice agenda” in U.S. history.
The WSJ surveyed 2,100 registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — the seven states that most pundits believe will determine whether or not Biden gets a second term — between March 17 and March 24. The poll has a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points.
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Biden’s signature climate bill, contains subsidies for green energy that could ultimately cost about $1.2 trillion, according to estimates published by Goldman Sachs. Beyond the IRA, the administration has spent and regulated aggressively to push electric vehicles (EVs) on Americans, promulgated stringent rules to reshape the American power grid and rejoined the United Nations’ Paris Climate Accords after former President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement.
An earlier poll of 1,600 likely voters in the swing states conducted in November and December by a different firm found virtually the same thing:
Only a small fraction of likely voters in swing states think one of President Joe Biden’s key issues, climate change, is the most pressing problem faced by the country today, according to the results of a new poll.
The survey, conducted by MWR Strategies, found that 3% of respondents pointed to climate change as the most important problem facing the U.S. today, while 59% of respondents identified the economy and inflation as either the most or second most important issue for the country. When asked how much money respondents would be willing to pay to fight climate change, the median answer was $10, with 35% of all respondents and 17% of Democrats surveyed indicating that they would not want to pay anything.
The polls speak for themselves; our politicians are serving the grifters, not you.
