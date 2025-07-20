Californian John F. Clauser is a retired experimental and theoretical physicist and won a 2022 Nobel prize for physics. He is also a self-proclaimed “climate denier” and recently gave a fascinating presentation at a Doctors for Disaster Preparedness conference a couple of weeks ago. He used over 100 slides to make his case and dug deep into the data, but I believe the following illustration and beginning slides suffice to show where this scientist stands:

Comparison of IPCC climate model projections with reality (heavy black line)

Climate change is a myth, promoted by a scam

The IPCC and its various collaborators have been tasked to use computer modeling and observational data from satellites, ocean bathymetry, and a global network of surface radiation measurements to determine some very important parameters for the Earth’s climate, including The Earth’s so-called power imbalance, thereby to prove the IPCC’s assertion of global warming, The Earth’s associated global average temperature history, and The Earth’s natural power-balance feedback-stability strength.

Based on these parameters, the IPCC and its various collaborators have been tasked to identify the dominant process or processes that control the Earth’s climate.

In my opinion, the IPCC and its collaborators have grossly botched all of these efforts, and have, prejudicially, erroneously, and dishonestly claimed that there is global warming, in turn, leading to a climate change crisis!

As a result, their whole argument leads to their claims of an impending climate catastrophe.

I show here that their arguments are bogus. Instead, there is a very powerful naturally occurring dominant feedback mechanism that fully stabilizes the Earth’s temperature, irrelevantly of the atmosphere’s content of greenhouse gasses.

The IPCC’s flawed house-of-cards:

Based on the IPCC’s claimed power imbalance and its associated global- warming assertion, the IPCC and its collaborators assemble a flawed house- of-cards argument that forebodes an impending climate change apocalypse / catastrophe.

The IPCC’s house of cards consists of the following arguments:

The IPCC dishonestly claims to have observed a net power imbalance in the Earth’s radiation budget, thereby proving that global warming is real. Global warming (if proven), in turn, leads to climate change. Climate change, in turn, leads to an increased frequency of extreme weather events and other bad phenomena. An increased frequency of extreme weather events, in turn, leads to a global apocalypse and to a climate crisis. The IPCC’s collaborator, NOAA, dishonesty claims to have actually observed an increasing extreme weather event frequency. The IPCC’s repeated bogus claims of a net warming power imbalance of 0.6 ± 0.2 W/m2 is further claimed to be caused by a buildup of atmospheric greenhouse gasses, especially of CO 2 , by the addition of a so-called radiative forcing of this power imbalance by about 2 W/m2. The IPCC demands that trillions of dollars be spent to limit, prevent, and reverse the atmospheric buildup of greenhouse gasses.

I assert that the IPCC’s house of cards has collapsed.

I assert that the IPCC and its contributors have not observed a net power imbalance! I assert that the IPCC and its contributors have not proven global warming! I assert that NOAA has not observed an increased frequency of extreme weather events! Without a net power imbalance and the resulting global warming, there is no climate-change crisis! Their house of cards has thus collapsed! There is no climate change crisis! Their request for trillions of dollars is a total waste of money.

So much for the idea that all scientists agree on global warming. Clauser also proposes the existence of a naturally occurring feedback mechanism that totally stabilizes the Earth’s climate – the cloud-thermostat mechanism. He calculates its feedback strength, and shows, in fact, that it is the most powerful climate-stabilizing feedback mechanism so far discovered.

