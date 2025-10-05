Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

Jeff Chestnut
2h

Follow the money in all , any if the green initiatives and you’ll see that it’s all a big shift taking money away groom personal holders to selected winners with kickbacks to scumbag politicians.

Voters have been tolerant too long and severe pushback is growing. Throw the bums out and vote for no incumbent.

Ronald Stein
1h

Government mandated winners and losers are only applicable to those few in the wealthier countries that can afford huge subsidies, but the reality is that there are no silver bullet answers.

For those outside the few wealthy countries, we see that at least 80 percent of humanity, or more than six billion in this world are living on less than $10 a day, and billions living with little to no access to electricity,

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
