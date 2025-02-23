Guest Post from the Institute for Energy Research.

Today, Tom Pyle, President of the Institute for Energy Research, and Jason Hayes, Director of Energy and Environmental Policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, sent a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urging the swift completion of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process for the proposed Line 5 Tunnel project in Michigan.

The letter emphasizes the urgent need for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to expedite the process in alignment with President Trump’s January 2025 executive order declaring a national energy emergency and advocating for the enhancement and rapid development of national energy infrastructure.

Tom Pyle, President of the Institute for Energy Research, issued the following statement:

“The completion of the Line 5 Tunnel will not only protect the Great Lakes but will also ensure the continued flow of essential energy resources to millions of people across the region. For years, politicians have blocked efforts to relocate the pipeline, even threatening to shut it down entirely, all while failing to propose viable alternatives for the people who rely on the resources transported by Line 5. These delays directly contradict their stated environmental goals, as the proposed tunnel would significantly mitigate the risks that have been asserted about the pipeline. We call on Secretary Hegseth to advocate for the swift completion of the Environmental Impact Statement for the Line 5 Tunnel. We urge the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize and expedite the EIS approval, advancing the construction of the Line 5 Tunnel to address the critical energy needs of the American people.”

Jason Hayes, Director of Energy and Environmental Policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, issued the following statement:

“The Army Corps of Engineers should act quickly to finalize the Environmental Impact Statement and expedite the federal permits needed to begin construction of the Line 5 Tunnel. This project balances environmental protection with protecting energy resources essential to the well-being of Midwest families and businesses. Delays prolong the risks opponents claim to want to avoid. However, the Biden and Whitmer administrations have wasted years dragging their feet or litigating to shut down this essential energy infrastructure. The Trump administration should seize this opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to unleashing American energy and promoting energy dominance. No more inaction! It’s time to get the Line 5 Tunnel built!”

Background:

Line 5, which has been operational since 1953, has been a focal point of energy debates for years, with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel leading efforts to shut it down, citing environmental concerns. However, these officials have failed to present a viable alternative for supplying energy to the region, which relies heavily on the pipeline for its energy needs.

In June 2018, an analysis was conducted and submitted to the State of Michigan which confirmed that relocating the pipeline into a secure, underground tunnel 100 feet below the lakebed would reduce the risk of environmental harm to the Great Lakes while ensuring an uninterrupted energy supply. Enbridge, the operator of Line 5, committed to covering all construction costs, ensuring that no taxpayer dollars would be spent on the project.

Despite these findings and commitments, Michigan’s state leaders have continued their push to shut down the pipeline, culminating in Governor Whitmer’s 2020 revocation of Enbridge’s easement and her attempt to shut down operations by May 2021. Although Enbridge challenged the order in federal court, no court has mandated the pipeline’s closure, allowing it to continue operating, providing essential fuel to the Midwest region.

The Canadian government, through the 1977 Transit Pipeline Treaty, also invoked its rights to ensure the project moves forward at the federal level, reinforcing the critical nature of the pipeline. A key ruling by the Michigan Public Service Commission in December 2023 affirmed the public need for the pipeline’s replacement section, yet the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has delayed the completion of a federal Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

The EIS process has already taken nearly four years and was originally expected to be completed in 2023. The delay continues to hold up the construction of the Line 5 Tunnel, a project that would mitigate the environmental risks associated with the pipeline while securing critical energy infrastructure for the Midwest.

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Consumer Energy Alliance have highlighted the importance of Line 5, noting that the pipeline supplies 55% of the propane used by over 223,000 Michigan households and is vital for refineries across the region. The pipeline also contributes over $20 billion to the regional economy, sustaining tens of thousands of jobs.

#Michigan #Whitmer #IER #Line5 #Biden #Trump #Nessel

Share