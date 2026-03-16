Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

ProFrac Holding Corp. and Seismos, Inc. announced the successful deployment of a commercial-scale closed-loop fracturing program in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk basins (in Texas).

Completing 183 stages in early 2026, the partnership utilized real-time, intra-stage optimization driven by direct in-well subsurface measurements. By integrating Seismos’s SAFA™ system with ProFrac’s ProPilot® surface automation, the technology executes corrective adjustments within minutes. This data-driven approach improved fracking efficiency by up to 7.5%, with the potential to boost overall productivity by 20%.

This innovation shifts industry practice from passive monitoring to active control of fracturing outcomes, maximizing the productive potential of every stage through precise, automated execution. The question is, is this technology coming to the Marcellus/Utica?

We’ll answer our question below. First up is the press release we spotted that caught our attention:

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) (“ProFrac”), in partnership with Seismos, Inc. (“Seismos”), announced today the successful completion of their fully closed-loop fracturing program, demonstrating the first real-time, intra-stage optimization utilizing in-well subsurface measurements and immediate surface actuation. The program took place in the Eagle Ford & Austin Chalk basins with a 4-well pad configuration. From February 13 to March 4, 2026, 183 stages were completed utilizing the ProFrac-Seismos leading-edge, closed-loop fracturing technology. Unlike systems that rely on offset well measurements to infer treatment well performance, this approach focuses directly on the targeted asset, the treatment well. It tracks subsurface performance through direct in-well measurements while pumping, detects deviations algorithmically, executes corrective action instantly, and validates the response within the same stage at any point. During deployment, average response time from data acquisition to automated treatment adjustment was under five minutes, with future targets below two minutes. Industry research shows improved cluster-level fluid distribution, currently measured exclusively by the ProFrac-Seismos closed-loop system, can increase productivity by up to 20%, highlighting the value of real-time measurement and adjustment. These findings align with a recent URTeC study (Craig Cipolla et al. – URTeC 4044071, 2024), which quantifies the value of achieving uniform fluid distribution across all clusters. Intervention Methodology and Execution The ProFrac-Seismos closed-loop control logic activated when intra-stage performance deviations were detected against defined envelopes and triggers. When criteria were met, the Seismos proprietary measurement system (SAFA™) and completion logic prescribed corrective interventions, and ProFrac’s surface automation system (ProPilot®) executed coordinated adjustments during the active stage. Primary triggers included mid-stage perforation efficiency falling below the 70% threshold or a rapid PE degradation trend detected during the active stage. In response, surface parameters adjusted intra-stage included rate adjustments to improve cluster stimulation, friction reducer adjustments to maintain stable treating pressure, and other operational parameters controlled by ProPilot®. As a result of the closed-loop optimization process, stages with intra-stage interventions experienced an additional 7% improvement in mid-stage perforation efficiency and 7.5% improvement in end-of-stage perforation efficiency compared to stages without intervention. There were no screen-outs attributable to intra-stage intervention adjustments and no additional non-productive time (NPT) introduced. Why ProFrac-Seismos Closed Loop is a step change Traditional frac execution often relies on treating pressure and post-job interpretation to infer downhole performance. Attempts to optimize the treatment well using offset responses face natural limitations because the treatment well lacks critical direct measurements indicative of performance. The ProFrac-Seismos closed loop changes that model by using real-time in-well measurements to guide decisions so treatments can be optimized as they are executed. Its integrated architecture is designed to scale control and learnings across stages and pads, combining real-time execution with a continuous improvement loop for design and operational decisioning. Matt Wilks, Executive Chairman of ProFrac Holding Corp., stated, “Closed-loop fracturing begins with accurate, real-time subsurface measurements, but its full value is realized when that intelligence drives coordinated surface execution. Through ProPilot® surface automation and selective chemistry integration, we are enabling true intra-stage adjustments at scale and advancing the industry’s first fully integrated closed-loop fracturing architecture. We cannot change the resource itself. However, we know that as many as 35% of perforations remain closed after completion operations. Machina™, our well optimization suite, exists to help operators access that remaining 35% and maximize the productive potential of every stage.”

Controlling the Frac Outcome “We are no longer just measuring the well; we are controlling the frac outcome,” said Panos Adamopoulos, Founder and CEO of Seismos. “Seismos, with its proprietary measurements and completion logic systems, is the core intelligence layer that makes Closed-Loop Fracturing possible. By standardizing on Uniformity Index (UI) as the primary control metric, we ensure consistent, precise execution across all crews and basins, aligning real-time work with measurable production drivers.” ProFrac Holding Corp. is a technology-focused, vertically integrated and innovation-driven energy services holding company providing hydraulic fracturing, proppant production, related completion services and complementary products and services to leading upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. ProFrac operates through four business segments: Stimulation Services, Proppant Production, Manufacturing, and Other Business Activities. For more information, please visit ProFrac’s website at www.PFHoldingsCorp.com. Seismos delivers actionable data intelligence across the energy infrastructure, enabling greater situational awareness, confident decision-making, and superior performance. The company pioneered real-time frac optimization in 2018, which led to its portfolio of Closed-Loop automation, including physics-based subsurface measurement technologies, advanced completion logic systems, AI-based frac advisory systems and a vast data repository of hundreds of thousands of stages.

If you’re not an oil & gas technology expert (we certainly aren’t), you might get lost in the sauce. What does the above announcement actually say and mean? What is this new innovation being touted? A good way to think of it is the difference between a crock-pot and a smart oven:

This press release describes a major technological shift in how energy companies extract oil and gas. To understand it, think of the difference between a crock-pot and a smart oven. With a crock-pot, you set the temperature, walk away, and hope it’s cooked right hours later. With a smart oven, sensors constantly check the internal temperature of the food and automatically adjust the heat so it never overcooks. Here is a breakdown of the technology in simple terms. 1. The Core Concept: “Closed-Loop” Fracturing In traditional hydraulic fracturing (fracking), engineers pump fluid and sand into a well at high pressure to crack open rocks. However, they are often “flying blind”—they can’t see exactly how the rock is breaking in real-time. They usually look at the data after the job is done to see what happened. Closed-loop fracturing changes this by creating a continuous feedback loop: Sense: Sensors (from Seismos) listen to the “heartbeat” of the well while it’s being pumped. Analyze: Software instantly calculates if the cracks are forming correctly. Act: If something is off, the surface equipment (from ProFrac) automatically changes its speed or pressure to fix the problem right then and there. 2. Why “Direct In-Well” Measurements Matter Previously, companies had to guess what was happening in a well by looking at “offset” wells (neighbors nearby) or using complex math. This new technology uses direct measurements. It’s like having a camera inside the engine while you’re driving, rather than trying to guess how the engine is doing by looking at the smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe. This allows for much higher precision. 3. How the “Auto-Correction” Works The press release mentions a system called ProPilot. Think of this as the “Autopilot” for the fracking site. The Problem: Sometimes the fluid doesn’t spread out evenly, leaving some oil trapped in the rock (the press release says up to 35% of these “cracks” stay closed).

The Solution: When the system detects that a crack isn’t opening properly, ProPilot automatically adjusts the pumping rate or the chemicals being used. This happens in under five minutes—and soon, they hope to do it in under two. 4. What is the Big Benefit? The goal of this technology is efficiency. By making sure every part of the well is stimulated perfectly, the companies found: 20% more productivity: They can get significantly more oil or gas out of the same well.

Less Waste: They aren’t wasting energy or materials on parts of the well that aren’t responding.

No “Blind Spots”: Engineers no longer have to guess; the machine handles the micro-adjustments to ensure the best outcome. Summary In short, ProFrac and Seismos have moved fracking from a “manual” process based on guesswork to an “automated” process based on real-time data. It’s the difference between a pilot manually wrestling with the controls and a modern jet using a sophisticated computer to stay perfectly on course.

What are the chances of this new technology finding its way to the M-U?

The likelihood that the new closed-loop technology from ProFrac and Seismos will be used in the Marcellus and Utica shales is very high. In fact, the companies have indicated that this technology is intended for immediate deployment across their entire operational footprint. Several factors point toward a rapid adoption in the Appalachian Basin: 1. “All-Basin” Rollout Strategy In their official announcement on March 12, 2026, ProFrac and Seismos stated that the closed-loop fracturing system is now available across all major U.S. basins. This includes the Marcellus and Utica shales, where ProFrac has maintained a significant presence since it began operations there in October 2016. 2. Fleet-Wide Integration The technology is not a “specialty tool” that requires a separate crew; rather, it is integrated into the ProPilot surface automation system. Because ProFrac builds and maintains its own equipment, they can standardize these software and sensor upgrades across their existing fleets in the Northeast. This means any operator currently using a ProFrac fleet in Pennsylvania, Ohio, or West Virginia has a direct path to utilizing this tech. 3. Economic Alignment with Gas Markets The Marcellus and Utica are “manufacturing-style” plays where success depends on keeping costs low and efficiency high. Uniformity Index: The Seismos system focuses on ensuring every “cluster” (part of the well) is treated equally. In gas-heavy basins like the Marcellus, where profit margins are tied closely to natural gas prices, a 20% boost in productivity from more efficient stimulation is a significant competitive advantage.

Reduced Waste: The ability to adjust fluid and sand usage in real-time prevents the “over-pumping” of sections that aren’t responding, which helps control completion costs—a top priority for Appalachian operators. 4. Direct Relevance to Utica Geology The Utica Shale is deeper and more highly pressurized than many other shales (often exceeding 10,000 psi). These high-pressure environments make “screen-outs” (when the well gets clogged with sand) more common and expensive. The real-time, intra-stage detection provided by this technology is specifically designed to catch these trends early and prevent such operational failures. Summary Given that ProFrac already operates in the region and the technology is designed to scale across all their crews, it is highly probable that we will see this system deployed on pads in the Marcellus and Utica immediately. The industry trend toward “digital oilfields” makes this kind of automation a natural next step for the high-volume, high-efficiency drilling that defines the Appalachian Basin.

#OilAndGas #Technology #ProFrac #Fracking #NaturalGas #Innovation

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