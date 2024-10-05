Auto Expert John Cadogan digs into the details of a recent Nissan Leaf EV fire that nearly killed two people and a family dog and did destroy a garage and half a house [WARNING: FOUL LANGUAGE]:

Cadogan is super-smart and truly hilarious. He would be even better if he avoided some of the language he uses. It is completely unnecessary to his excellent humor and even the well warranted ridicule. Nonetheless, he educates and proves that an awful lot of people need to be educated on EVs and how to charge them. He's also no fan Nissan Leafs.

#NissanLeaf #EVcharging #EVs #Cadogan #Climate #Australia #EVfires

