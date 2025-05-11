Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
12m

Why isn’t it happening?

Simple answer is corruption.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
LawyerLisa's avatar
LawyerLisa
2h

"The whole thing is a gigantic game of intimidation to these people; create dread, manufacture images of criminality and conspiracy and mobilize people. And, for what purpose? Well, to create the circumstances that will lead the oil and gas industry to retreat like a cowering dog…"

If a foreign power bombed your secure energy infrastructure, it would be an act of war.

This is exactly what the green scam is accomplishing. And it with a devastating purpose and consequence.

The whole thing needs up rooting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture