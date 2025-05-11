A recent story in the Free Beacon reveals a bit of the corruption inherent in the whole climate con. It’s all about a lawsuit brought on behalf of the State of Hawaii against several oil companies on account of climate change. Curiously, one oil company that donated significantly to Democrat Governor Josh Green somehow got exempted.

Here are a few of the details:

The State of Hawaii filed a major lawsuit against a dozen major oil companies and the nation's largest oil industry group, accusing them of marketing and selling products that have caused higher temperatures, increased sea levels, more frequent flooding, coastal erosion, and more intense heat waves. But Hawaii's sprawling complaint—which prosecutors hope will force oil industry defendants to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages—excluded Houston-based Par Pacific and its subsidiary Par Hawaii, the oil company that operates Hawaii's sole petroleum refinery and remains the state's leading supplier of gasoline and jet fuel… Par and its executives, meanwhile, have a recent history of donating to Democratic campaigns in the state, something that may explain Par's exclusion. Since 2018, Par and its executives have wired at least $45,100 to Hawaii Democrats, including Gov. Josh Green (D.), who received more donations from the company than any other politician in that time span, a Washington Free Beacon review of campaign finance filings found… [T]he state's chief justice, who may adjudicate the case in the future, has ties to a left-wing group that trains judges on how to rule on climate litigation. "The conflict of interest is glaring, and it exposes just how politically rigged this climate crusade has become," he added. "Make no mistake, these public nuisance lawsuits are the left’s current best plan for how they can reshape American society despite having no levers of power in Washington," O.H. Skinner, the executive director of Alliance for Consumers and former Arizona solicitor general, told the Free Beacon. "States like Hawaii intend to use these lawsuits, and others like them, to bypass the halls of Congress and impose a version of the Green New Deal through the courtroom, punishing disfavored industries and diverting money to left-wing priorities." …Green's administration hired California-based Sher Edling to spearhead the state's litigation against the oil industry. Sher Edling's involvement is notable because it is already involved in similar climate litigation filed by several other Democratic-led states like California, Minnesota, and Rhode Island as well as more than a dozen cities and counties, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, which altogether are home to more than 25 percent of Americans. Sher Edling notably represents Honololu and the County of Maui, Hawaii, in their respective climate lawsuits. Those lawsuits also fail to name Par a defendant, the Free Beacon previously reported.

This, though, is just beginning of the story. These Sher Edling lawsuits are a direct result of some nefarious coordination that began 13 years ago in La Jolla, California with a gathering of what I referred to (here and here) as the La Jolla Junta, as I suggested it was time to RICO the Rockefellers. Here is that part of the story from those earlier posts:

It arose from an expensive confab held in 2012 in LaJolla, California, which was organized by the Union of Concerned Scientists. The conference was financed by, among others, the V. Kahn Rasmussen Foundation, which is one of Bill McKibben’s (of 350.org) major funders. Both it and 350.org are closely associated with the Rockefeller family which. of course, is the force and the money behind the NRDC gang (with fractivist Rasputin Jay Halfonorchestrating things for them). A summary report from the session is published here and among the attendees at this elitist pow-wow was a man named Richard Ayers. He is a true “super-lawyer,” not the kind who puts out Yellow Book backs telling us they are, and he’s the co-founder and current trustee of the NRDC – a bosom buddy of John Adams, the NRDC gang godfather, the chair of the land-scamming Open Space Institute and the father of the Catskill Mountainkeeper, Ramsay Adams. Ayers was there as one of the seasoned veterans or wise ones from the environmental movement to suggest how the powers to be of that movement might go after the oil and gas industry and produce some “outrage” that might rise the ire of the public and create the will to shut them down. Here’s what the summary report said about Ayres and his recommendations to the LaJolla group: Richard Ayres, an experienced environmental attorney, suggested that the RICO Act, which had been used effectively against the tobacco industry, could similarly be used to bring a lawsuit against carbon producers. As Ayres noted, the RICO statute requires that a claimant establish the existence of a “criminal enterprise,” and at least two acts of racketeering (with at least one having occurred within the past four years). It is not even clear, he added, whether plaintiffs need to show they were actually harmed by the defendant’s actions. As Ayres put it, “RICO is not easy. It is certainly not a sure win. But such an action would effectively change the subject to the campaign of deception practiced by the coal, gas, and oil companies.” Right there, in that short statement, is the birth of the movement to criminalize the speech of the oil and gas industry… The overall strategy couldn’t be more obvious. But, pages 22 and 23 provide a few more insights with this observation by Ayres: Many participants agreed about the importance of framing a compelling public narrative. Dick Ayres added that the simple act of naming an issue or campaign can be important as well. After acid rain legislation passed in 1990, he recalled, an industry lobbyist told him, “You won this fight 10 years ago when you chose to use the words ‘acid rain.’” The whole thing is a gigantic game of intimidation to these people; create dread, manufacture images of criminality and conspiracy and mobilize people. And, for what purpose? Well, to create the circumstances that will lead the oil and gas industry to retreat like a cowering dog…

And, here’s more:

Other than the Lincoln assassination, which was but a small one, I’m not much of a believer in conspiracies. They typically aren’t necessary when you have groups of people committed to political groupthink anyway; everyone involved follows the playbook without being told because it’s part of their culture. There is such a thing as organized crime, though, and even a statute designed to combat it. It’s called the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) for short. Criminal prosecutions, as well as civil lawsuits are permitted under RICO. It may well be time for businesses and individuals impacted by what appears to be a clear case of racketeering by the Rockefeller gang to file a civil lawsuit against them.

The “La Jolla Junta,” including their RICO expert, Sharon Eubanks

What I’m talking about, of course, is the recent story in the Wall Street Journal regarding the appalling efforts of New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman to implement the NRDC agenda through a trumped-up criminal prosecution of Exxon for supposedly hiding knowledge of climate change… A key meeting in the new push unfolded in January behind the closed doors of a Manhattan office building. The session brought together about a dozen people, including Kenny Bruno, a veteran of environmental campaigns, and Bill McKibben, founder of 350.org, two activists who helped lead the successful fight to block the Keystone XL pipeline. The new campaign’s goals include “to establish in public’s mind that Exxon is a corrupt institution that has pushed humanity (and all creation) toward climate chaos and grave harm,” according to an agenda of the meeting viewed by The Wall Street Journal. This new legal strategy stems in part from environmentalists’ frustration at what they see as the inadequacy of recent climate deals. Their hope is to encourage state attorneys general and the U.S. Justice Department to launch investigations and lawsuits that ultimately will change Exxon’s behavior, force it to pay big damages and drive public attention to climate change… What’s even more interesting is the followup reporting by Energy In Depth and theWashington Free Beacon, which went deeper and provided access to the e-mail invitation that was the focus of the story. There are two aspects to this e-mail that strongly suggest Exxon should be filing a RICO lawsuit against the Rockefeller gang. First, is the overwhelming evidence of intent to damage Exxon’s business or property by what appears to be a racketeering enterprise. The e-mail shows, beyond any doubt, the purpose of this group getting together at Rockefeller headquarters was to destroy Exxon’s reputation, delegitimize the company, force disassociation of others from it and to drive divestment from the business, not to mention making it a political target. Tell me this isn’t racketeering of the highest order – the Mafia style shakedown of a company; for speech no less. The Rockefeller/NRDC gang is engaged in precisely the same kind of activity it strategized alleging against Exxon as part of its 2012 game plan. The second aspect of this e-mail that bears great attention is the array of players, which exhibits the very sort of conspiracy the Rockefeller/NRDC gang wants to project upon Exxon. It is, moreover, the same set of people involved in fueling fractivism.

Two of those of people are trial lawyers named Sharon Eubanks and Matthew Pawa. Eubanks is from the firm of Bordas & Bordas, an expert at employing the civil enforcement provisions of RICO; an expert on racketeering. Pawa is another global warming tort expert. He “founded the Pawa Law Group, P.C., which became a leading environmental law firm, and later joined Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, co-leading its environmental practice, according to Grok. And, here is more from Grok on how it all fits together, focusing on Pawa:

Shared Mission and Collaboration: Matthew Pawa and Sher Edling, a law firm specializing in climate litigation against fossil fuel companies, are part of the same environmental litigation ecosystem. While Pawa is not directly employed by Sher Edling, both have worked on similar climate accountability lawsuits, often supported by the same funding networks. Funding Overlap: Sher Edling has received grants from the Resources Legacy Fund (RLF), which is funded by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund (RBF) and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. Similarly, Pawa’s former firm, Pawa Law Group, created the Global Warming Legal Action Project (GWLAP) in 2001 to coordinate environmental litigation, and Pawa has been linked to funding from wealthy donors, some of whom are connected to Rockefeller-associated nonprofits. Strategic Alignment: Pawa’s work with cities like Oakland and San Francisco on lawsuits against energy companies for sea-level rise mirrors Sher Edling’s litigation strategy. For example, Pawa partnered with these cities while at Hagens Berman, and Sher Edling has represented similar clients. Both entities draw on the “Exxon Knew” narrative, which alleges fossil fuel companies concealed climate risks, a campaign supported by Rockefeller-funded groups like the Center for Climate Integrity. Connection to the NRDC Shared Environmental Goals: The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) is a leading environmental advocacy group that has collaborated with lawyers like Pawa on climate issues. While no direct evidence shows Pawa working for the NRDC, his climate litigation aligns with the NRDC’s advocacy for stricter environmental regulations and accountability for polluters. Rockefeller Funding Link: The NRDC has received significant funding from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and Rockefeller Family Fund, which also support organizations like the Center for Climate Integrity and RLF, indirectly connecting Pawa’s work through shared financial backers. Historical Context: Pawa’s early climate cases, such as Connecticut v. American Electric Power, involved state attorneys general and conservation groups, some of which overlapped with NRDC’s network. The NRDC’s legal and policy work complements Pawa’s courtroom efforts to hold fossil fuel companies accountable. Connection to the Rockefeller Family Funding Networks: The Rockefeller Brothers Fund and Rockefeller Family Fund have been major supporters of environmental causes, including climate litigation. Pawa’s Global Warming Legal Action Project and his work with state attorneys general were reportedly backed by wealthy donors, some linked to Rockefeller philanthropy. For instance, a Wall Street Journal investigation noted that Pawa was hired by donors to devise attack strategies against energy companies, with funding channels overlapping with Rockefeller-supported groups. Strategic Campaigns: The Rockefeller Family Fund has been a key player in the “Exxon Knew” campaign, which Pawa leveraged in his RICO case against ExxonMobil. This campaign, also supported by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, aligns with Pawa’s legal theories targeting fossil fuel companies for deceptive practices. Indirect Ties through NRDC and Sher Edling: The Rockefeller family’s funding of the NRDC and Sher Edling’s backers (e.g., RLF) creates an indirect connection to Pawa, as all three entities operate within the same environmental activism network. Family members like Laurance Rockefeller Jr., who served at the NRDC, further tie the family to this ecosystem.

The Hawaii lawsuit and the apparent conflicts of interest surrounding it, in other words, are just the latest iteration of what began as a deliberate strategy, a conspiracy if you will, to attack certain oil companies if they don’t pay up. Tell ne why this isn’t a RICO case and what it’s not being pursued as such by the companies injured and/or our government. La Jolla Junta members Sharon Eubanks and Matthew Pawa were invited by Rockefeller family special interests to do what leftist groups always do — accuse others of what they’re doing — and that is, in case, engaging in what sure looks like a RICO conspiracy.

