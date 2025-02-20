When times were good, just four and one-half years ago:

According to Grok, Nikola Corporation, received over $45 million in taxpayer grants from 2019 on, not including PPP loans, and had applied for a $1.2 billion loan guarantee from the Federal government, but this is where things are today:

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Nikola (NKLA.O), opens new tab said on Wednesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and would pursue a sale of its assets, the latest electric-vehicle maker to stumble after grappling with tepid demand, rapid cash burn and funding challenges.

The development ends a challenging journey, which included several leadership changes, plummeting share values and short-seller allegations.

EV startups that went public during the pandemic, promising to revolutionize the sector, such as Fisker, Proterra and Lordstown Motors have filed for bankruptcy in recent years as funding for their capital-intensive operations dried up due to high interest rates and flagging demand…

Nikola, which started out making battery-powered semi-trucks and pivoted to electric trucks that use hydrogen, said it decided to initiate a sale process to maximize value and ensure an orderly wind down…

Phoenix, Arizona-based Nikola, delivered its first vehicle in December 2021. A series of fire incidents involving its electric trucks in 2023 resulted in a recall of all its vehicles and raised safety concerns.

Nikola ramped up production of its hydrogen-powered trucks in 2024, but still lost hundreds of thousands of dollars on every vehicle sold as fleet operators were reluctant to invest in electric truck adoption amid high borrowing costs.