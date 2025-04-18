I have written many, many articles critical of Elon Musk for his role in the Solar City debacle and his corporatism vis-a-vis Tesla and the like. That was then, though. He’s since struck a major blow for free speech by buying Tesla and getting it mostly out of the censorship business, not to mention Space X, Starlink, and much more. He’s also given much-needed attention to the fact we’re not having nearly enough children, and his DOGE efforts are draining at least some parts of the DC swamp.

Don’t bother writing me about all his faults. I am extremely aware of them and have articulated many of them with vigor in previous posts over the years. He demands constant watching. I get it. But, the following remarks by him represent a major contribution to saving Western civilization from the massive corruption that’s now endemic among our institutions:

He is 100% correct and one of the only people who could possibly speak to the issue of NGO corruption with authority due to what his DOGE investigations have found. We have been living under NGO domination of our politics and our news for decades now, and it’s only gotten worse over time. The scam of which Musk speaks is, in fact, blatant today and I have another example from the Data Republican website to share.

It’s a $20,452,614 grant made to an NGO called “Day One” out of Pasadena, California. Day One describes itself as follows:

Day One is a community-based nonprofit organization with a 38-year history of providing effective, high quality and culturally-sensitive public health education, intervention, and policy development in the San Gabriel Valley.

The organization’s latest 990 return indicates it took in $2,474,402 in revenue that years, had net assets of $490,035, and managed to lose $190,839. Yet, Joe Biden’s EPA rushed $20,452,614 out the door under the Inflation Reduction Act at the last minute for this:

DESCRIPTION: THIS AGREEMENT PROVIDES FUNDING UNDER THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT (IRA) TO THE NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION DAY ONE, WHO ARE BASED IN THE SAN GABRIEL VALLEY. SPECIFICALLY, THE PROJECT WILL DEVELOP AND IMPLEMENT GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE, CLEAN WATER INFRASTRUCTURE, TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS FOR PREVENTING AIR POLLUTION, ENERGY EFFICIENT AND HEALTHY HOUSING AND BUILDINGS, AND POLLUTION MANAGEMENT AND REDUCTION STRATEGIES. THIS ASSISTANCE AGREEMENT PROVIDES FEDERAL FUNDING IN THE AMOUNT OF $20,452,614. ACTIVITIES:THE ACTIVITIES INCLUDE PLANTING TREES IN PARKWAYS AND PUBLIC PLACES, PLANTING GREENER SCHOOLYARDS WITH COMPOSTING, RAIN GARDENS, AND NATIVE PLANTS, PROMOTING ELECTRIC FAMILY AND CARGO BIKE USE AND BICYCLE REPAIR STATIONS, INSTALLING SOLAR PANELS AND INDUCTION STOVES IN HOMES, INSTALLING WATER REFILL STATIONS, AND BUILDING RAIN GARDENS AND A MULTI-BENEFIT STORMWATER CAPTURE SYSTEM. SUBRECIPIENT: ACTIVESGV WILL CO-LEAD COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT PLAN IMPLEMENTATION, COORDINATE E-FAMILY BIKE ACTIVITIES, INSTALL RESIDENTIAL RAIN GARDENS, AND CREATE BIKE REPAIR STATIONS AT PUBLIC SCHOOLS. THE COUNCIL FOR WATERSHED HEALTH WILL CONSTRUCT A NATURE-BASED, MULTI-BENEFIT GREENWAY PROJECT INCLUDING STORMWATER CAPTURE, NATIVE PLANTS, AND PEDESTRIAN/BIKEWAYS. TREEPEOPLE WILL CONDUCT THE TREE PLANTING PROGRAM TO PLANT 2,500 TREES. SUSTAINABLE CLAREMONT WILL IMPLEMENT SCHOOLYARD GREENING (ON-SITE COMPOSTING, RAIN GARDENS, TREE PLANTING) FOR AT LEAST 10 PUBLIC SCHOOLS. GRID ALTERNATIVES WILL IMPLEMENT RESIDENTIAL SOLAR PV AND BATTERY STORAGE AND COOL ROOFS. OUTCOMES: THE ANTICIPATED DELIVERABLES INCLUDE 1,000 TREES PLANTED IN PUBLIC AREAS, 1,500 DISTRIBUTED FRUIT TREES, 10 GREENER PUBLIC SCHOOL YARDS WITH NATIVE PLANTS, COMPOSTING, AND RAIN GARDENS, 300 ELECTRIC FAMILY/CARGO BIKES, 30 BIKE REPAIR STATIONS, 30 HOME SOLAR ENERGY SETUPS, 22 COOL ROOFS TO REDUCE AIR TEMPERATURE, 60 INDUCTION STOVES, 60 CLEAN WATER REFILL STATIONS, 60 RAIN GARDENS, AND A MULTI-BENEFIT STORMWATER CAPTURE SYSTEM FOR THE GREEN STREETS MERCED AVENUE GREENWAY, AND 12 DETAILED QUARTERLY REPORTS THAT WILL DOCUMENT BOTH QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE MEASURES OF EACH CLIMATE ACTION STRATEGY AND PROJECT. THE EXPECTED OUTCOMES INCLUDE CLIMATE AND PUBLIC HEALTH ENHANCEMENT, EXTREME HEAT MITIGATION, REDUCED GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS, CLEANER OUTDOOR AND INDOOR AIR, REDUCED POLLUTION EXPOSURE TO STUDENTS AND LOW-INCOME RESIDENTS, CLEANER WATER, REDUCED WATER USAGE, REDUCED FLOOD RISK, REDUCED LANDFILL WASTE AND HABITAT POLLUTION, POLLINATOR PROTECTION, MORE ACCESSIBLE STREETS IN URBAN AREAS, AND INCREASED KNOWLEDGE OF CLIMATE RESILIENCE IN THE COMMUNITY. THE INTENDED BENEFICIARIES ARE DISADVANTAGED COMMUNITIES.

Day One has gotten most of its money from government grants. So have Active SGV and the Council for Watershed Health. Treepeople gets about half of its money from taxpayers, and Grid Alternatives gets roughly 10% from the same source. Each has very well-paid staff and more than one hires consultants. This is how the scam works. The money is filtered down through a series of NGOs, each of which takes its cut for administration to pay the well-paid staff. All for the supposed purpose of “climate and public health and enhancement.”

“Enhancement,” of course, is always the word of the day for NGO bureaucrats, consultants, and other grifters. It’s an empty, vacuous word that can be used to mean anything. It’s in the eye of the beholder and totally unmeasurable. It zero accountability wrapped up with a ribbon, just perfect for grifting. And, this is what the weaselly Inflation Reduction Act wrought.

#IRA #DayOne #Treepeople #ActiveSGV #GridAlternatives #Grifting #Biden #EPA

