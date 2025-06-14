If you don’t follow JoNova, you’re missing some of the finest analysis of what’s happening energy-wise everywhere in the world. She’s an Australian, but is also a keen observer of what’s happening in places such as New York. Here are a few of those observations from a recent post:

Imagine The Blob buddied up with China to lobby for a law that forced energy companies (and thus the shareholders and customers) to cough up $75 billion to fund green initiatives? The Blob gets more money to buy power and influence and buy favors from their friends. The Chinese Communists make their competitors energy more expensive, and thus all their products more costly, less competitive, their economy weaker. Suits every kind of grifter, eh? But perhaps China just wants to save American whales right? Why else would the Chinese-American Planning Council (CPC) be so worried about US Emissions, but not their own? The CPC has been publicly lobbying for New York to legislate the “Climate Change Superfund Act — a bizarre retrospective law which would force energy companies to pay billions for past emissions back to the year 2000AD.

Supposedly, companies like Exxonmobil, Shell, and others are going to pay $3 billion a year to help New York prepare for climate change. Though obviously, it will raise the price of energy by $3 billion dollars a year (for 25 years) and it will be the mums and dads who pay the bills, not the corporate CEOs. Not surprisingly, it’s been called a “Shakedown” law. The new law also targets companies that are outside New York State. It’s a kind of super-communism, where truly Big-Government get to punitively tax people in other jurisdictions as well as their own. Where will it end? Well, 22 other states are challenging it in court. The CPC gets funding from the Bank of China and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) which are Chinese State owned entities. They also (wouldn’t you know it) get funding from the US government for “Community Resilience Support Services”. China might be hand-feeding our self-defeating sabotage, but the West is pretty good at it already.

So, the Biden Administration and the CCP funneled money to an NGO lobbying to pass legislation that amounts to not only theft on a massive scale, but also the undermining of U.S. energy security via the evisceration of our oil and gas industry. It’s all about feeding money and power to the special interests, of course, and demonstrates, yet again, why we need NGO reform and quickly. It should start with eliminating tax-exemption for private foundations and ending the use of Donor Advised Funds that allow special interests to hide their identities when funding groups such as the CPC.

It’s worth noting in that regard that the CPC is a registered 501.c3 charity and its latest 990 return says it only did $8,100 lobbying for the year. That contrasts sharply with the reporting above. I asked Grok if the CPC did lobbying and got this answer:

Yes, the Chinese-American Planning Council (CPC) has engaged in advocacy efforts that include lobbying for legislation. CPC has outlined state policy and advocacy priorities for FY24-25, focusing on areas such as Human Services, Immigrant Justice, Healthcare and Care, Housing & Mobility, and Climate & Environmental Justice. These efforts involve working with coalitions and elected officials to influence policy and secure funding for community programs. For example, CPC has supported measures like the New York Health Act for universal healthcare and the Home Care Savings and Reinvestment Act to ensure fair wages for home care workers. While specific instances of direct lobbying are not extensively detailed, its participation in advocacy events and coalitions suggests active engagement in legislative influence.

Grok also tells us who some of the CPC’s funders are:

The Chinese-American Planning Council (CPC) has received funding from various foundations, including the Rockefeller Philanthropic Advisors and the Stephen and Anna Kellen Foundation. Additionally, it has been supported by broader initiatives like the AAPI Equity Fund and has partnerships with organizations such as the Ford Foundation and Carnegie Corporation of New York, which are known to support similar community-focused nonprofits. For the most current and detailed funding information, contacting CPC directly or reviewing their official financial reports would provide clarity.

So, why isn’t this being challenged by the IRS, by legislators, and, especially, the oil and gas industry. There is rampant NGO abuse occuring everywhere we look and no one is doing one damn thing about it. Sue the bastards, for crying out loud. That’s what they’re doing!

#CPC #ClimateSuperfund #NewYork #Lobbying #CCP #China #JoNova

Share