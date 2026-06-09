Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
4h

As Lynne Bruning put it so well years ago: “Renewable” energy is a a means of transferring tax-free wealth among the global elite; any electricity produced is purely incidental.

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Tom from WNY's avatar
Tom from WNY
5h

Yes, Alexandria has been ripping down the Green Curtain that conceals the political/social/organizational grift that is NYS's Green Energy policy. It's a world class scam to separate the residents of NY from thier earnings while enshitifying our rural areas. Her research and distribution of information has enlightened many in the State.

Last evening, as I drove to a location in Wyoming Co., of the dozen or more windmills I could see in Sheldon, only 3 were turning. The wind was blowing. Interesting.

Has electric power conservation been that effective that the contribution by wind generation was not needed?

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