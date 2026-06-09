One tenacious woman can have the force of a hurricane. Such is Alexandra Fasulo, whose videos we have featured here several times already, but there’s more. She posted this spectacular example of climate grifting works on Facebook:

WSP Global, who did environmental “technical work and review” for Fort Edward Solar, shares something in common with Boralex, the foreign Canadian corporation poised to destroy one of the last grasslands of its kind throughout the entire Northeast.

Boralex hired WSP to do this environmental consulting work. Not shockingly, WSP concluded nothing “substantial” would happen to the Fort Edward Grasslands. My nonprofit hired an independent assessment from Hudsonia to expose the purposely downplayed science released by WSP.

Do you know why that is?

Turns out the WSP Global President, Marie-Claude Dumas, sits on the Boralex Board of Directors.

Isn’t that funny? I’d call that a conflict of interest, wouldn’t you?

In a way, this is how corporations have always behaved if there are no checks or balances placed on them. That’s where the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) on behalf of NY is supposed to step in. ORES should have inserted itself to tell Boralex that it’s an extreme conflict of interest to have one of its board members completing the environmental review for a project it stands to make millions off of.

But ORES didn’t do that. Why? ORES is a shadow agency, whose staff remain unnamed and shuffled around between the DEC, DPS, and the governor’s office from the FOILs we’ve filed. You can’t call, email, or set up an appointment with them. They are captured by the industry they are supposed to regulate, with the very foreign solar corporations in question being the ones at the “drawing table” back in 2019 that lobbied for the 2019 Climate Act.

This is how New York State opened up one of its most imperiled habitats to development. This is how you buy off the entire NYS Department of Environmental Conservation to look the other way.

It starts with a Marie-Claude Dumas serving the interests of Boralex while being given total discretion over our American environment.

And it’s all on purpose.

This is not about saving the environment at all. These foreign countries will pillage and plunder our ecological distinctions into oblivion if these people are not named, sued, and arrested.

We are raising money to sue the NY bureaucrats who’ve sold our environment to the highest bidder. Linking below. Thank you.