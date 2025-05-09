Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spuds1964's avatar
Spuds1964
6h

I wonder how many disconnections from now and into the future will be due to illegals not being able to pay their bills or even if they are being helped by some notorious organizations who brought them here under the Biden and Hochul Administrations, the burden falls upon existing low to middle income ratepayers who will see an increase in their rates to subsidize the pool of money (HEEP, etc) that is siphoned off by those with no intention to pay. Therefore it is the low/middle income ratepayers who are more likely to face potential disconnections than they were ever before. Eventually the financial side of providing the service will come crashing down upon itself because of this ill conceived Climate Act.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Joyce's avatar
John Joyce
7h

Disconnection from NY energy hides a blessing of “tough love” for forcing the impecunious to become self reliant whose development of candle lumination and wood stovery will find them snug and illumined when next the grid do crash.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture