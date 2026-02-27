Energy Security and Freedom

Ronald Stein
Wind and solar ONLY generate electricity.

Wind turbines and solar panels CANNOT PHYSICALLY make any of the more than 6,000 products made from fossil fuels, nor can they make the transportation fuels that support the 50,000 merchant ships, 20,000 commercial aircraft, 50,000 military aircraft, and more than 300 cruise ships that did not exist 200 years ago, for our materialistic society that did not exist 200 years ago.

The” green” ideological transition to JUST renewables ELECTRICITY is a financial and globalist suicide pact for the rest of us!

Kris Martin
Good analysis, including your $11,000+ amount for Climate Act implementation. I believe NYSERDA and Hochul will try to carve a narrow, highly questionable path through this policy minefield by saying that the Climate Act is not PRESENTLY responsible for our energy affordability woes. Those will be blamed on the usual suspects: fossil fuel prices and the need for overall transmission upgrades. But they’ll argue that FUTURE affordability will be affected by the Climate Act (esp. carbon pricing et al.), so we have to do something before things get bad. That way they maximize the appearance of virtue and minimize liability. They just have to be able to say, “It’s not our fault.”

Do any estimates of household cost impacts *fully* account for Climate Act costs—increases in electric bills from RECs and ORECs, for instance, and extensive transmission additions/upgrades? Or the cost of supplemental heating if your shiny new heat pump doesn’t keep your house warm? Many of these cost increases will have the greatest effects on those who can least afford them.

