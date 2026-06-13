Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
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So out of 86 projects, 6 have been completed under their original terms. Less than 400 MW. That’s not a good look for NYS. Developers learned in 2023 that if they all held their breath at once, the state would cave. There’s no reason for them to stop now. This process of soliciting “renewables” is unsustainable, when a lobbying organization can basically dictate terms to the state. ACE is far too powerful and too invested in developers’ interests to be allowed to continue in this role. They’ve been a menace for at least a decade now, and they grow more powerful all the time. Who is lobbying for the ratepayers? The PSC is not adequately protecting our interests.

But as you point out, the developers now have us over a barrel, and things are likely to get a lot worse before they get better. The “renewable” proponents who insist that wind and solar are the cheapest way forward are sadly, dangerously deluded. The history of these projects demonstrates that.

I’m still waiting for NYSERDA’s announcement on the results of the 2025 solicitation. It’s a slow year… I’ve wondered if they’re having trouble with the developers already. Some of those projects were permitted in 2021 and still haven’t broken ground. I’ve been tracking them as well… what a mess. Would love to know where the last few years’ REC bidding numbers came from, since NYSERDA now conceals that information from the public. What little transparency they provide is largely thanks to the NYS Comptroller’s Office, which has been quite critical of them over the years. For the most part, NYSERDA has managed to bypass real transparency and accountability quite nicely. They answer to Hochul, and that’s about it.

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