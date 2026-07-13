Guest Post by Roger Caiazza of Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.

Roger Pielke Jr. recently published an update of his annual review of the status of global energy transition away from fossil fuels based on the 2026 Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy (“2026 Energy Review”). This post examines how well New York is doing relative to the transition results described by Pielke.

I am convinced that implementation of the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act (Climate Act) net-zero mandates will do more harm than good if the future electric system relies only on wind, solar, and energy storage because of reliability and affordability risks. The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the position of any of my previous employers or any other organization I have been associated with, these comments are mine alone.

Overview

It is ancient history now, but in August 2009 New York Governor Paterson issued Executive Order 24 formally establishing a state goal of reducing GHG emissions from all sources 80 percent below 1990 levels by 2050. The Climate Action Plan was never implemented in a meaningful, binding way because it remained a non‑statutory planning exercise and was then effectively sidelined by political, economic, and administrative priorities.

The political calculus changed and in 2019 the Climate Act established a New York “Net Zero” target (85% reduction in GHG emissions and 15% offset of emissions) by 2050. This year some of the components of the act were modified, but there still are requirements that eventually require a “zero emissions” electric system with the a net zero target.

I have been a fan of Roger Pielke Jr.’s book The Climate Fix: What Scientists and Politicians Won’t Tell You About Global Warming since it was published in 2010. He described the “Kaya Identity” that was formulated in the 1980s by Yoichi Kaya in the book.

Pielke notes that the Kaya Identity was “originally developed to facilitate climate scenarios and projections, but it also turns out to be a very powerful tool for climate policy evaluation.” It “operationalizes the IPAT formulation, which holds that environmental impacts (I) are a result of the interactions of population (P), affluence (A), and technology (T) — hence, I = PAT.”

While researching this article I discovered my Kaya Identity analysis of New York through 2008. I updated this analysis for years but stopped doing so before I started this blog. Pielke’s article prompted me to update my analysis so I could compare New York to the rest of the world. Pielke provides a methods appendix and spreadsheet with documentation and data that I updated for this work.

New York Data

Pielke’s input data was from the 2026 Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy. For equivalent New York energy data I used the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority Patterns and Trends most recent report covering data from 2009 -2023 and the edition covering 2007-2021. The earlier edition provided data in a usable format.

For example, all the data tables listed 15 years of data but included a link to the complete data set. The two reports since that report was released do not include as much information and are designed to support the political narrative more than to simply provide data. I will follow up with a post about those changes someday. In the meantime, the data used are available upon request.

Generation Trends

Pielke introduced his analysis by describing the carbon-free share of global energy consumption (Figure 1). The 2026 Energy Review uses a longer and more recent data set. Figure 2 overlays New York’s share of carbon-free generation from 1990 to 2023 to global emissions. Note that New York’s share started at 16% and has increased to 25%.

This reflects New York’s geographical advantage for hydroelectric power generation and investments in nuclear. Using these data there is no indication that the Climate Act has accelerated the carbon-free share of energy consumption.

Figure 2: Carbon-free Share of Global and New York State Energy Consumption 1990 – 2023

Pielke notes that “Total energy demand continues to increase, and fossil fuels have continued to meet the majority of that growth”. Figure 3 lists his graph that shows that global fossil fuel consumption is still growing and includes New York’s contribution.

Not surprisingly, New York is such a small component that the data do not show a trend so I included another graph with just New York. NY fossil fuel consumption has gone down but that trend started before the 2019 implementation of the Climate Act.

Figure 3: Global and New York State Fossil Fuel Consumption 1990 – 2023, Source for Global Data: Roger Pielke, Jr. Energy Transition: Yes, No, Maybe

Net-Zero Transition Projection

Pielke generated a graph showing what reductions are necessary to get the fossil fuel consumption to zero by 2050 (Figure 4). Pielke notes:

Reaching zero by 2050 requires retiring ~21 exajoules of fossil energy every year, starting now. That annual reduction exceeds the total energy consumption of most countries on Earth. And every year the line fails to bend down, the required rate in the remaining years grows larger, just as a matter of math.

Figure 5 displays the New York requirement to reach the Climate Act 85% net-zero target using the same units and a different starting year. The New York required decline is 0.5 Exajoules per year. It appears to me that the existing reduction trend is flatter than what is required.

Figure 5: New York State Net-Zero By 2050 Requirement. Required decline is 0.5 EJ /year.

Pielke described what is needed to meet the global requirement to replace fossil energy to reach net-zero:

Replacing 21 EJ of fossil energy per year, and retiring an equal amount of fossil supply alongside it, means building the equivalent of about one 1.75-gigawatt nuclear plant every day from now until 2050 — roughly 420 plants a year. Measured in wind turbines instead, at 3 megawatts and a 0.30 capacity factor, that comes to about 2,000 turbines a day, every day, for 25 years.

I estimated the resources needed in New York by simple proportions with Pielke’s analysis. Replacing 0.5 EJ of fossil energy per year and retiring an equal amount of fossil supply alongside it, means building the equivalent of about nine 1.75-gigawatt nuclear plant every five years from now until 2050 for a total of 48 facilities.

Measured in wind turbines instead, at 3 megawatts and a 0.30 capacity factor, that comes to over 3,000 turbines a year totaling over 83,000 turbines. As Pielke notes net-zero by 2050 is infeasible by any practical standard for the globe and I believe that is also true for New York.

Pielke goes on to describe annual changes in global energy consumption. I do not think that this is a meaningful statistic for just New York State so I did not reproduce his findings for comparison.

Decarbonization Trend

Figure 6 shows the carbon intensity of the global economy 1992-2025 — CO₂ per unit of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Pielke has explained that the carbon intensity of GDP equals the product of two factors: how much energy the economy uses per dollar (energy intensity), and how much CO₂ that energy emits (carbon intensity of energy). Pielke explains:

The global economy has decarbonized steadily since well before climate policy existed — back to at least the 1960s. Two things follow. First, global climate policy does not drive decarbonization as the decrease in carbon intensity of the global economy long pre-dates the climate movement (which started as coordinated global policy in 1992 with the Rio Earth Summit); economies growing wealthier and using more energy more productively have driven that trend.

Second, and less comfortably: since the climate-policy era began in 1992 the background rate shows no acceleration. Hitting deep-decarbonization targets requires this straight line to bend down. It has not done so. Some economies cut their carbon intensity by about two-thirds since 1990 — China, the United Kingdom, Germany. Others moved the wrong way and grew more carbon-intensive, led by Iran. These differences track different starting points, energy mixes, and stages of development — not the presence or absence of climate ambition.

Figure 7 compares the global carbon intensity per unit of GDP to the New York carbon intensity per unit of Gross State Product (GSP). In 2023 the normalized to 1992 global value was 58 and the New York value was 48. New York is decarbonizing faster than the world by this metric but Pielke’s criticism’s of climate policy are appropriate for New York as well.

Figure 7: New York and Global Decarbonization 1992-2023.

Figure 8: lists the energy intensity of GDP (energy ÷ GDP), carbon intensity of energy (CO2 ÷ energy), and carbon intensity of GDP (their product). These component factors show how each has contributed to global decarbonization. Pielke notes that:

The green line — the economy becoming less energy intensive per dollar of output — accounts for almost the entire decline in CO₂ per unit of GDP. The tan line — the carbon intensity of the energy that is consumed — has barely moved in 35 years, despite the impressive growth in carbon-free energy.

I plotted the same parameters in Figure 9. Global data are plotted in blue: energy intensity of GDP is lightest blue, carbon intensity of energy is darkest blue, and carbon intensity of GDP is medium blue. New York data are plotted as follows: energy intensity of GDP is yellow, carbon intensity of energy is red, and carbon intensity of GDP is orange.

Globally the economy becoming less energy intensive per dollar of output accounts for almost the entire decline in CO₂ per unit of GDP. The global carbon intensity of the energy that is consumed is relatively steady. New York is different. The New York economy is also becoming less energy intensive per dollar of output at a rate consistent with the global data. However, there also is a reduction in carbon intensity of energy so the combination of the two results in a greater decarbonization rate.

I believe that reflects New York’s fuel switching conversion away from goal and oil to natural gas in the electric and industrial sectors. I believe those conversions were the result of economics as natural gas became the cheapest fuel, not because of climate policy.

Figure 9: Factors Affecting New York and Global Decarbonization 1990-2023

Pielke compares the change in carbon intensity of GDP from 2015 to 2025 in Table 1 for G20 economies and the world, ranked by largest reduction in CO2/GDP since the Paris Accord in 2015 New York’s reduction from 2015 to 2025 was 31.9% placing the state second to the countries Pielke evaluated.

Discussion

Using the Kaya Identity methodology documented by Pielke, I show that New York compares favorably with the world and other countries in the decarbonization race to net-zero. There are two caveats.

Pielke’s bottom line for the world is also appropriate for New York:

The 2026 update is fully consistent with the pattern I have documented here year after year. Carbon-free energy is growing. Decarbonization continues its long, slow, pre-policy downward trend. Global fossil fuel consumption continues to increase. The carbon intensity of energy has barely budged, drifting downward ever so slowly. The gap between the required rate of change to hit aggressive decarbonization targets and the observed rate in the real world widens every year. If we are to achieve deep decarbonization this century, the lesson to take is that we should start thinking about some different options for how to get there. What we have been doing isn’t working.

The second caveat is that while New York’s carbon intensity was more of a factor in the state’s decarbonization, I believe it was affected by fuel switching to natural gas and there are not many more opportunities for that to occur in the future.

Conclusion

Pielke claims that the aspiration of net-zero is not impossible. Based on these results I believe that even if New York’s net zero aspiration is not impossible, it is impractical.

#Pielke #NewYork #Climate #Caiazza #Decarbonization #NetZero

Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York. This post represents his opinion alone and not the opinion of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated. Roger has followed the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act(Climate Act) since it was first proposed, submitted comments on the Climate Act implementation plan, and has written over 650 articles about New York’s net-zero debacle.

Share

While you’re here, please strike a blow for freedom by signing our petition!