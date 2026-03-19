Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

Next time you hear that climate policies are affordable or that wind and solar save money, look out the window. What are consumers saying? What are politicians under affordability pressure saying? No quantity of studies or fearmongering about climate can refute what is happening in the real world. Energy prices, energy economics, matter.

NY Governor Kathy Hochul

Democrat politicians today are retreating from heady climate goals of the past. Consider this article in Politico, “‘Hurting peoples’ pocketbooks’: Hochul pushes to pare back landmark climate law.”

“The New York governor is pushing for changes to the state’s landmark climate law because of affordability concerns, reflecting a national clash between high energy prices and environmental goals,” Marie French reports, adding:

It’s a major shift for Gov. Kathy Hochul, who once championed New York’s climate efforts on a global stage and rejected permits for gas power plants. The moderate Democrat has laid the groundwork to seek changes in secretive, closed-door budget negotiations in Albany in the coming weeks. The state’s Green New Deal embodied in 2019 legislation is in trouble. In Hochul’s words: “There were so many unforeseen factors. There’s going to be enormous costs.

New York State’s retreat–“it could be the most significant rollback on climate action in a liberal bastion since progressives embraced the “’Green New Deal’ concept” – is part of something bigger. French:

Hochul’s positioning reflects a national shift among Democrats on energy as they refocus on affordability amid near-term implementation challenges and seemingly insurmountable federal opposition to clean energy. Likely 2028 presidential contenders — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and California Gov. Gavin Newsom — have also slowed or abandoned some climate-friendly proposals.

Moreover, reports French, “Hochul’s shift could become a blueprint for Democrats across the country as they desperately try to convince voters they’re aggressively tackling cost-of-living concerns — including energy bills — ahead of the midterm elections.”

As far as cost-inflation, what opponents call “Green New Deal Scam,” Hochul warns that CO2 pricing could increase gasoline prices by increase gasoline prices by $2.23 cents per gallon and home heating fuel costs above $3,000 per year.

Critics of the the rollback concede that energy affordability (social justice?) is important. But they fallaciously contend that wind, solar, and other forced climate policies are money-savers. Nope: listen to the public and your own politicians for a change.

Sheldon Whitehouse Holds Out

The story was similiar in another POLITICO article, “Democrats are shying away from climate messaging. One of their own is fighting back” (January 25, 2026). “One of Congress’ loudest climate hawks is trying to fend off a push within his party to abandon calls to combat climate change as left-leaning agenda-setters are plotting to reclaim both chambers of Congress in the midterms,” Amelia Davidson and Kelsey Brugger begin. The political problem?

Now Democrats are increasingly showing they have decided it’s a losing message to tout the ways in which they’d curb fossil fuel production to thwart the most dire effects of climate change. Instead, they’re choosing to focus on policies that would lower energy costs and lean hard into affordability talking points embraced by Trump and congressional Republicans. The retreat of climate activism as a kitchen table issue has been increasingly noted. “Is this really the climate movement’s next chapter?” asked Stephen Lacey, cofounder and executive editor of Latitude Media, a publication “covering the new frontiers of the energy transition.”

Davidson and Brugger continue:

If so, it will end in nothing more than further alienating voters. The progressive approach to climate mobilization has largely failed to build durable coalitions and policies. The election of Trump clearly showed that kitchen table issues matter most. We are in an extraordinary moment where people are struggling to pay their energy bills — and this is the answer? I agree with Michael Liebreich that we need a deep, pragmatic climate reset.

A Megatrend

MasterResource has followed the shifting politics of climate alarm and forced energy transformation. Note these posts from the last year alone.

The retreat began before Trump II as global politics against fossil fuels stalled amid energy and economic realities. Earlier posts included:

Appendix: A Wider Problem

The wider problem for the Progressive Left’s takeover of the Democrat Party has been noted in month’s past. Some quotations from the New York Times:

I don’t see how a “fighting” Democratic Party can hope to win back the Senate, let alone build what every fighting liberal claims to want — the kind of durable majority that could actually marginalize Trumpism and populism — if it doesn’t admit to itself that what happened in 2024 wasn’t just about Joe Biden’s age or Elon Musk’s algorithm. It was also an ideological referendum, and progressivism lost. – Ross Douthat, “It’s Obvious Why Harris Lost in 2024. But Can Democrats Accept It?” New York Times (November 1, 2025)

“Inside the Democratic Party — in its backrooms and its group chats, its conferences and its online flame wars — an increasingly bitter debate has taken hold over what the party needs to become to beat back Trumpism. Does it need to be more populist? More moderate? More socialist? Embrace the abundance agenda? Produce more vertical video?

The answer is yes, yes to all of it — but to none of it in particular. The Democratic Party does not need to choose to be one thing. It needs to choose to be more things.” ”That will require a more pluralistic approach to politics. It will require the Democratic Party to see internal difference as a strength that requires cultivation rather than a flaw that demands purification. That is the spirit it needs to embrace. Not moderation. Not progressivism. But, in the older political sense of the term, representation.” “One worry I have about Democrats right now is that they do not want to confront how much of the country disagrees with them.” – Ezra Klein, “This Is the Way You Beat Trump — and Trumpism.” New York Times (November 2, 2025)

Whether or not recent foreign policy (the Iran War) reverses the above remains to be seen.

#NewYork #MasterResource #Bradley #Climate #ClimateChange #ClimateAct #Elites #ClimateCult #Costs #Retreat

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