Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Bob's avatar
Bob
Oct 15Edited

This article is right on target. Heat Pumps are the biggest issue that causes costs to skyrocket. Switchbox has made the same arguments in Massachusetts, but they ignore the winter generation costs which are 3-4 times the other months. These costs are averaged over 6 or 12 months resulting in a $1.4 B subsidy of heating load by non-heating load for New England ( see ISO-NE EPCET presentation on the incremental cost of heat pumps by 2032 of Oct 18, 2023, it's not in the final report}. And it will be worse for a cold year as EPCET takes the average of a cold, a warm, and 2 intermediate years.

My calculations show that the heat pumps are not paying generation costs that 2-3 times what they are overpaying in distribution costs....and that assumes that no distributions costs increases are required to serve the heating load which is 3 times (at least) for a hp house as non-hp house. Eversource says an upgrade in one town will serve 12,000 more houses without heat pumps and only 4000 houses with heat pumps. And as you note this cost assumption goes out the window after the system becomes winter peaking in 2034 with massive upgrades required for T&D and generation.

Heat pumps are the real Data Center issue. A huge load at the most expensive time of the year. Triples the winter peak to 57GW for New England.

HP will be expensive to serve no matter which supply system is chosen( Wind, Solar, nuclear, Gas, virtual) as it is a low 13.7 load factor spike that varies 2 times from cold to warm winter. The low load factor means that capital cost per MWH is 6 times that of a 90% Data Center. The weather variation means that some capacity will only run a few weeks every 2-3 years.

In the ISO nuclear scenario heating load is primarily responsible for the capacity factor of the nukes decreasing from 50% in 2040 to 14-21% (depending on weather year) by 2050. Yet nuclear is still 25% cheaper than wind/solar/storage as 5117MW of nuclear displaces 44,000 MW of wind/solar/storage. That's a 8.7 ratio.

And gas would cost even less, probably 1/2 of nuclear or less.

Will someone get DOE to cancel the $450M Heat Pump Accelerator Program that plans to install 540,000 heat pumps in New England. We don't need this kind of help.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 15

A cold winter may, just may, make New Yorkers a little more aware of the value of good energy policy - but past winters didn’t.

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