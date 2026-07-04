Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

They voted for her and others! Recall petitions not in sight so next election kick them to the curb . . . Or just keep suffering. The choice is up to the voters!

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
2h

Well reported and well stated. Those of us that know energy and electricity generation knew “The Wolf Would Finally Come”, the one positive point, the public is getting a dose of understanding energy and the reliable sources we need. Thank you for your continuing great efforts to educate the public🇺🇸🇺🇸

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