Yesterday, New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul was bragging about and this story summarized just how much solar the Empire State was forcing ointo Upstate New York rapid pace:

The state of New York has reached 8GW of cumulative installed distributed solar PV, putting it ahead of its 10GW target by 2030. Announced by state Governor Kathy Hochul, the milestone for distributed solar is underpinned by community solar, for which New York leads installations across the US, and its NY-Sun Program. Currently, there are more than 276,000 distributed solar projects operational across the state, with a further 2.7GW in development. This latest milestone comes less than a year and a half after Hochul announced in October 2024 that the state had reached its 6GW target of distributed solar a year ahead of schedule. Last year, the state registered a record 1.28GW of new solar PV across the year. Last month, nearly 29% of New York’s electricity demand was met by solar PV capacity.

The article was accompanied by this glorious Con Edison photo of a rooftop solar system, part of Con Ed’s green energy sycophany program to appease the governor:

Then, this appeared:

Followed by this:

Con Edison Temporarily Shuts Off Electric Service To 9,800 Customers in Southwest Queens CON EDISON MEDIA RELATIONS New York – July 03, 2026 -- 04:45 PM Con Edison has temporarily shut off electric service to approximately 9,800 residential and commercial customers located in Southwest Queens due to equipment problems caused by extreme heat and heavy demand for power.



Customers in the following locations may have had their service temporarily shut off to allow for quicker repairs and prevent extended and widespread outages: Howard Beach, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park.



People impacted by the outage experiencing a medical emergency should seek medical treatment or call 911.



Cooling Center Availability

New York City cooling centers are activated. Find your nearest cool option or Cooling Center by visiting NYC.gov/beattheheat, or by calling 311 (VRS: 212-639-9675 or TTY: 212-504-411).

Presumably, the people of Queens would have preferred power to run their air conditioners rather than having to find their way to cooling centers in the heat, but, of course, their governor decided they needed, rather, to enjoy the green virtual signaling opportunities imposed by reliance on intermittent solar power instead of reliable gas and nuclear power plants.

And, Kathy, your absurd claim that “Last month, nearly 29% of New York’s electricity demand was met by solar PV capacity” doesn’t cut it. Stop comparing capacity to generation. It’s a lie, dammit! Here’s how much solar is contributing to New York’s grid as I write this:

You say you can’t see solar on the chart? Well, neither do any of us! It’s fossil fuels and nuclear that keep the air conditioning running, and you’ve ignored or fought both, which is why there’s not enough power! Your solar is meaningless, Kathy, absolutely meaningless, nothing but a sop to green grifters. And, your Con Ed didn’t shut off power to Manhattan. No, it shut it off to Queens, of course.

#NewYork #Hochul #Heat #Nuclear #NaturalGas #Solar #Queens #Shutoff

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