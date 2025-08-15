Our long-time friend Jim Willis, who publishes Marcellus Drilling News, and whose posts we have the pleasure of sharing once a week or so, put up a great post yesterday. It was all about a power plant in Orange County, New York. The plant is fueled by natural gas and has been operating for seven years. It provides electricity for 600,000 homes and, in the midst of huge increases in electricity demand, big-money radical special interests are trying to shut it down, using an insane group called Sane Energy.

More on Sane Energy in a moment, but here is a little background from Jim’s story and Spectrum News (the latter in italics below):

Andrew Cuomo, who was Governor at the time, tried his best to block CPV Valley Energy Center, which uses Marcellus gas and cost $900 million to build. Cuomo instructed his lapdog Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to deny renewing a federal air permit they previously issued five years earlier for the project. However, a judge saw right through that one and overruled the DEC, allowing the plant to continue operations using a state air permit instead (see Judge Refuses to Shut Down Orange County, NY Gas-Fired Plant). CPV Valley Energy Center has continued to operate without a Title V (or IV) federal air permit since it began operations because the DEC continues to dither and refuses to issue the permit. Anti-fossil fuelers and their Democrat lapdogs in the NY legislature are now pressuring Gov. Kathy Hochul to shut the plant down. Shut down a plant providing electricity to 600,000 New York homes and businesses, with no other new sources to replace it. This is how crazy the left has become in the “Empire” State: Lawmakers and environmentalists pushing the state to deny a required permit for a Hudson Valley power plant said the upcoming decision will test Gov. Kathy Hochul’s commitment to the 2019 Climate Act. The state Department of Environmental Conservation continues to consider an application for Title V and IV air quality permits that allow a natural gas-fired power plant to operate in Orange County. Democratic lawmakers and environmentalists are pressuring the agency to deny the permit and close the Competitive Power Ventures Valley Energy Center, arguing it violates the state’s Climate Law… The power plant has operated without a finalized permit for seven years. The DEC first denied this power plant’s air permit in 2018, before the 2019 Climate Law that imposed strict requirements for the state to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. The state’s top energy official said this week the state is likely to fall short of the law’s requirement to slash emissions 40% by 2030. “We want to make sure that the DEC denies the air permit for this facility,” said Sane Energy Project director Kim Fraczek said. “It is only doing nothing but toxifying the community and creating a whole fossil fuel economy that we should be moving off of.” Environmentalists and Hudson Valley Democrats like Skoufis are reigniting their push for the department to deny the permit as officials close in on a decision. They said the upcoming decision that could force the plant to close will reveal more about Gov. Kathy Hochul’s strategy to satisfy the Climate Act. Fraczek said the governor has made decisions that show she’s turned her back on state climate law — like Hochul’s approval of a $4 billion infrastructure upgrade for National Grid, and showing she’s open to work with President Trump to revive two natural gas pipeline projects in the state… Skoufis said the DEC has denied two similar air quality permit applications since the Climate Law was enacted, and must also deny CPV’s permit to be consistent… A 2019 state Supreme Court ruling allows the facility to continue operating until the DEC completes the plant’s renewal application process. The DEC held two virtual public hearing about the permit earlier this year. The department received more than 1,000 written and oral comments about the application during a 60-day public comment period. Skoufis said very few comments were made in the plant’s favor.

The story is a classic case of how politics is done in New York. It starts with special interests who are invested in green energy grifting, folks such as Nathaniel Simon, who is a solar investor and big promoter of the solar cause. He and his wife are the funders of the Sea Change Foundation, which, in turn, funds the Energy Foundation, and the latter funds a group called Multiplier. I wrote about it in 2019 here, and the following is an excerpt:

Multiplier, previously known as the Trust for Conservation Innovation” is a tax-exempt non-profit corporation organized under the IRS Section 501(c)3 rules for supposedly charitable entities… Sane Energy is one of 30+ projects funded around the world to promote what appear to be mostly environmental causes, all dripping with sanctimonious language about educating others and organizing their lives. Still further down the fractivist money trail, we learn, via IER’s “Big Green, Inc.” site, who Multiplier and its Sane Energy Project really are… These three organizations [the Energy Foundation, the Schmidt Family Foundation, and the William and Flora Hewlitt Foundation] are all major funders of fractivist causes but it’s the first two that are truly special. The Energy Foundation promotes all sorts of renewables investments and its biggest funder is the Sea Change Foundation, the dark money outfit financed by Nat Simons, a major hedge fund investor in corporatist green energy schemes. Sea Change is also closely connected with the NRDC gang, which is a Rockefeller family enterprise that includes the Open Space Institute and Catskill Mountainkeeper operations. The Schmidt Family Foundation is also closely connected to the NRDC gang. It is the creation of Google guy Eric Schmidt, who was behind the Ivanpah solar boondoggle, where one of the wealthiest corporations in the world ripped off taxpayers for billions in corporatist subsidies for a bird-frying solar project that mars the desert. Schmidt’s Google directly funds various other fractivist initiatives, of course.

Here is an updated list of funders of Multiplier, according to Grok:

David and Lucile Packard Foundation - $7,220,061

Walton Family Foundation - $6,576,527

John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation - $1,825,441

Silicon Valley Community Foundation - $1,482,000

Schmidt Family Foundation - $1,050,000

Gordon E. and Betty Moore Foundation - $760,500

Marisla Foundation - $580,000

Rockefeller Foundation - $400,000 Other notable funders mentioned in reports include the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Blue Moon Fund, the Energy Foundation, and the Clarence E. Heller Charitable Foundation, though specific totals for these were not detailed in the sources. Multiplier's total contributions have grown significantly, reaching over $70 million in 2023 alone.

As the list indicates, it’s all the usual suspects. They include the trust-funders now spending the fortunes created by the founders of Hewlett-Packard, Google, and Walmart, along with Big Tech and the Rockefellers. The Energy Foundation, an effective subsidiary of the Sea Change Foundation, is spending money made by Jim Simons, the legendary mathematician and hedge-funder.

The biggest funder as of today, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, is managed by Nancy Lindborg, who has served as the President and CEO since February 2019. She previously served as Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Democracy, Conflict, and Humanitarian Assistance at the now-defunct U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and has served on the United Nations High-Level Panel on Humanitarian Financing and the National Academy of Sciences Roundtable on Risk, Resilience, and Extreme Events. She is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. So, we know who she is and what her Foundation is all about - serving globalist elite special interests, among which are green energy grifting and power-seeking.

So what is this shill group, Sane Energy, that these special interests are using to harass, delay, and add costs to natural gas power plant operations? Well, consider this 2015 post I wrote on them and related nutters. They are nothing more than easily manipulated shills financed by the above-listed special interests to do their dirty work which, in this case, is to clear the way of fossil fuel competition so the green energy grifting and power-seeking can proceed apace. This is how it’s done in New York.

