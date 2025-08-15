Energy Security and Freedom

Kris Martin
26m

Insane indeed. The Hudson Valley isn’t slated for a whole lot of renewable development, so replacing that capacity locally with renewables is out of the question. Buildout of Hudson Valley renewables has been especially slow, so if you could miraculously start the process tomorrow, it would be 7-8 years at a minimum before you had ANY significant capacity. And of course since they’re only doing solar there, you wouldn’t have electricity from local sources at night or on stormy days.

This plant was one of two built to replace the capacity lost when they closed the Indian Pt. nuclear plant. Way to reduce emissions. NYC Democrats were fed the line that Indian Pt. was being replaced by renewables—that was simply a lie. This project and the Cricket Valley gas plant were NYS’s answer to replacing Indian Pt.’s zero-emissions power.

Ann L. Klieves
3h

Thank you Mr Shepstone for this article.Without organic fuels these wealthy families would not be as rich as they are now.So, once they get rich they demand that what helped them prosper is to be taken away from the public.The public also supported these peoples businesses, bought their products and helped THEM get rich. We own a business and never did we desire to hurt the clients that made us successful!!! Amazingly idiotic.

