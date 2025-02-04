Guest Post by Roger Caiazza of Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.

This is my annual update of electric utility sector emission trends in New York State. The data presented are derived from the Environmental Protection Agency Clean Air Markets Division database.

Electric Generating Unit Emission Trends

Electric generating units report emissions to the Environmental Protection Agency Clean Air Markets Division as part of the compliance requirements for the Acid Raiin Program and other market-based programs that require accurate and complete emissions data. The 2024 emissions data submittal deadline was January 31, and I downloaded the data on 2/3/2025.

The following table lists emissions and operating data since 2009 when the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative started. Emissions of CO2, SO2, and NOx are down dramatically over this period.

Table 1: New York State Emissions and Operating Parameter Trends

Table 2 lists CO2 emissions by fuel type since 2000. It shows the impact of fuel switching. The primary reason for the observed fuel switching is that the fracking revolution made the cost of natural gas so cheap relative to other fuels that every facility that could convert to natural gas did so.

New York banned the use of coal in 2021 which forced the retirement of the remaining coal plants. The state still has some facilities that primarily burn residual oil but those run infrequently. The takeaway message is that the fuel switching options are no longer available so future reductions will only come as zero-emissions resources displace facilities burning fossil fuels.

Table 2: New York State CO2 Emissions by Fuel Type

The following graph illustrates emission trends. Note that I divided the CO2 emissions by 1,000 so that all the parameters would show up on the same plot. The impact of the closure of the Indian Point nuclear facility starting in 2020 is clearly shown. CO2 levels in 2024 were nearly as high as the 2016 levels. Inter-annual variability is primarily due to weather variations but the primary reason for the higher CO2 emissions is the closure of Indian Point.

Figure 1: NYS Emission Trends – SO2 (tons), NOx (tons) & CO2 (1000 tons)

New York State GHG Emission Trends

The Climate Act requires the Department of Environmental Conservation to issue an annual report on statewide greenhouse gas emissions. The current report covers the years 1990 through 2022 and was posted late last year. Inexplicably, the emission data are unavailable. When it is available for download from Open Data NY I will update this summary to include GHG emission trends.

Discussion

New York has significantly reduced pollution emissions from the electric sector. However, the reductions were due to fuel switching to natural gas. There are two implications. There are no more significant opportunities to reduce emissions via fuel switching.

That means New York State must provide the emission reductions by investments in zero-emissions technology that can displace existing generation. New York’s policy decisions for emission reductions have been poor to date. The natural gas fuel switching was driven by the economics of fracking natural gas which drove prices down elsewhere but not in New York because fracking is prohibited. The other emissions policy error was the closure of Indian Point. According to the 2024 data, that decision set back emissions progress by years.

Conclusion

When you look at the numbers shown in this post, the enormity of the emissions reduction challenge is clear. The Climate Act has been in place for five years. The crash program to replace fossil fuels with wind and solar has shown no sign of emission reduction success.

#Caiazza #Climate #Emissions #NewYork #Fracking #Reductions #CO2 #ClimateAct #Solar #Wind #Nuclear #IndianPoint

Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York. This post represents his opinion alone and not the opinion of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated. Roger has followed the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act (Climate Act) since it was first proposed, submitted comments on the Climate Act implementation plan, and has written over 500 articles about New York’s net-zero transition.

Share