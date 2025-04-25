Guest Post by Garland L.Thompson., Esquire.

New York's opposition to fracking and production in the Marcellus Shale is likely to fall apart for more practical reasons:

I and my colleagues at the non-profit Riverside Futures Regional CDC have argued to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and members of the General Assembly about the Keystone State's need for major new state-government funding for the schools in this era of White-House-led cutbacks in federal support for education, particularly, for critical new state funding initiatives for things like state funding for services to children with "Special Needs."

New York also needs to replace federal funding for school lunches, CHIPS (which actually began as a locally developed initiative to provide health care for children in Pittsburgh), Medicaid, and other big budget-busters like urban mass transit support.

New York will have to look within its own borders to develop new revenue streams.

New York can gain major tax revenues from the massive employment boost to arrive once the Empire State abandons its fruitless quest to "Save the Planet" by blocking unconventional drilling and production of its shale gas and oil reserves, when it's clear no single U.S. state could realistically succeed in halting climate change.

Every scientist in the world knows that climate change has been an insistent factor affecting the Earth's lifeline in every geological epoch since the Earth's emergence as a member of the Sun's orbital family, so picayune efforts by even a country as big as the United States cannot realistically be expected to operate levers to halt, reverse, or even materially affect the planet-wide systems driving climate change, regardless of what the "True Believers" at the Sierra Club and their friends in the Clean Air Council may say.

New York, like Pennsylvania, had needs for major revenue sources to provide for public services long before Donald Trump ever thought about running for office, and now that Trump actually sits in the Oval Office, working to radically alter federal support for education and end many of the "People Programs" established under earlier administrations in multiple federal budget lines.

New York will be forced to be realistic about its moves to develop new funding streams from within its own resources, so it can provide support for the "People Programs" New York's citizenry truthfully consider necessary.

As every American knows, simply hiking up tax rates to provide all of those new state-supported services is a political non-starter.

As I and my community organization colleagues have argued in Pennsylvania, applying models developed in other energy-producing states to produce revenues by profiting from exploitation of shale energy resources are so big they have propelled the United States to the top in energy production and exports to the world. It \ will also earn for the Empire State's coffers enough funds to address its critical needs. To do anything else will only cause New Yorkers to just watch their families go without.

Time for New Yorkers, as well as Keystone Staters, to realize that practicality trumps ideological wishful thinking any day.

