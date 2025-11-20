Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is an anti-energy governor, joining California’s Gavin Newsom. But the magical energies of wind and solar, replete with battery backup, have not delivered. Natural gas, in particular, is the phantom fuel for affordable, reliable. least-cost electricity.

New York State’s infamous climate law, Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, is in big trouble. With unachievable targets–a 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and 85 percent by 2050 from baseline 1990 levels–the law envisions 100 percent zero-emission electricity by 2040 with a Climate Action Council and a Scoping Plan to reach these targets.

As summarized by David Wojick in “New York’s Climate Law Hits the Wall,”

Hell done froze. New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a leading contender for Greenest Governor in America, wants to redo their infamous Climate Act [of 2019] because New Yorkers cannot afford it. This is a sure sign that the rapidly rising cost of energy has become a big election issue.

With a deadline of February 6, 2026, the law must either be amended, repealed, or implemented with a suite of regulation.

With this in mind, a letter from the state’s producers (versus the ‘looters’) was sent to Governor Hochul (reprinted below). Signatories ranged from to United Way of Long Island to United Association of Plumbers, Steamfitters and HVACR Union.

October 15, 2025

Dear Governor Hochul, As representatives of New York’s vibrant and diverse communities, we stand united in our strong support for energy infrastructure and the Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) Project. Across every sector of our state, we recognize that reliable, affordable energy is essential to sustaining New York’s economic growth, protecting working families, and ensuring healthy, thriving communities. We applaud your pragmatic energy approach that prioritizes these same goals. New York is navigating a complex energy future. Demand for energy is rising rapidly —projected to grow by 50% to 90% by 2042 — driven by electrification, new industries, and population growth. Without new solutions, our grid risks falling short, threatening businesses, workers, and households across the state. This growth in energy demand requires investment in energy infrastructure. Upstate that means enhancing the systems already in place, adding electric transmission and distribution while also upgrading and maintaining the gas distribution networks to be able to move gas more effectively across the state. Downstate, NESE offers a vital solution. By increasing natural gas capacity by 13%, the project will deliver stable energy supply that ensures small businesses, affordable housing developments, and new industries have the power they need to operate and grow. NESE is projected to save New Yorkers up to $6 billion over the next 15 years, shielding families from rising utility costs and easing the burden of the state’s cost-of-living crisis. Beyond affordability, NESE will bring significant economic and workforce benefits. The project itself will create over 3,100 direct new jobs and generate more than $23 million in GDP, while supporting thousands of jobs, including good union jobs, in sectors from manufacturing and construction to healthcare and real estate development. These are meaningful, family-sustaining opportunities that will strengthen New York’s workforce for years to come and continue to make New York a desirable location for companies. And with a PLA on construction, which we encourage, we can ensure use of the most highly-skilled workforce, create opportunities for underserved communities, and foster efficient and safe project delivery. Reliable energy infrastructure safeguards our communities. By enhancing system reliability during peak demand and extreme weather events, NESE will help ensure that no family or business is left without heat or power when it matters most. This project is a bridge to a more sustainable energy future — one that balances immediate reliability and affordability with long term investments in renewable supply. Supporting energy infrastructure is an important part of your all-of-the-above approach to energy, which prioritizes the needs of New Yorkers. We urge you to embrace NESE as a practical and essential component of New York’s energy strategy. Together, we can secure an energy system that supports our economy, protects working families, sustains small businesses, and strengthens every community across our state. Sincerely, Association for a Better Long Island; Association for a Better New York (ABNY); Balkan Sewer And Water Main Service; Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce; Buffalo Niagara Partnership; Building and Construction Trades Council of Nassau & Suffolk Counties; Building Trades Employers’ Association (BTEA); Capital Region Chamber; Center State CEO; CSA Group; Farmingdale Rotary Club; General Needs Ltd; Goodwin Sunshine Foundation; Greater Jamaica Development Corporation; HANYC; Health and Welfare Council of Long Island; HIA-LI; Huntington Historical Society; Huntington Station Business Improvement District; IBEW Local 97; IBEW Local Union 1049; Island Harvest Food bank; IUOE; LI Main Street Alliance; Local 128; Local 21, United Association of Plumbers, Steamfitters and HVACR Union; Local 638; Long Builders Institute; Long Island Association; Long Island Board of REALTORS® (LIBOR); Long Island Contractors’ Association; Mohawk Valley EDGE (Economic Development Growth Enterprises); Neighborhood Technical Assistance Clinic; New York Building Congress; New York State Building Trades; New York State Economic Development Council; NYC Master Plumbers Council; Partnership for New York City; Pioneer Business Systems; Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union # 112; Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 373; Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 81; Plumbers Local Union #200; Queens Chamber of Commerce; RaPCiDyDis 4; Dope Rathe Associates; Real Estate Board of New York; Riverhead Chamber of Commerce; Subsurface Plumbers Association; Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers, Inc; The Hallen Construction Company; The Master Plumbers Council; The New York State Laborers Organizing Fund; The Plumbing Foundation City of New York, Inc.; UA Local 22 Plumbers and Steamfitters; UA Local 7 Plumbers & Steamfitters; UA Plumbers Local Union No. 1; United Association; United Association of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 773; United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn (UJO); United Veterans Beacon House; United Way of Long Island; Vision Long Island.

