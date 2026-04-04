Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2d

Only in New York. As the exit migration continues we need to stand firm - no bailout, let them fail. Their refugees need to respect the wisdom of their new domiciles and quit voting like idiots.

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
2d

I wish I could get past the perception that Hochul wants (in an election year) to change accounting methods because it will let her claim she’s made substantial progress in achieving Climate Act goals. Yes, the change looks reasonable, but the impetus for change… it’s so hard not to be cynical.

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