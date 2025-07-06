Who is Tim Ryan? Well, according to Grok:

Tim Ryan is a former U.S. Representative from Ohio, serving from 2003 to 2023. A Democrat, he represented Ohio's 17th congressional district from 2003 to 2013 and the 13th district from 2013 until his departure. Born on July 16, 1973, in Niles, Ohio, Ryan grew up in a working-class family and earned a Bachelor’s degree in political science from Bowling Green State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of New Hampshire School of Law. Before Congress, he served as an aide to Representative Jim Traficant and in the Ohio State Senate (2001-2002).

Known for advocating for manufacturing, economic redevelopment, and working-class issues in Northeast Ohio, Ryan served on the House Appropriations Committee and co-chaired the Congressional Manufacturing Caucus. He ran for the U.S. Senate in 2022 but lost to J.D. Vance. Since leaving Congress, he has taken roles in the private sector, including positions with clean energy and natural gas advocacy groups, and has expressed interest in future political runs, such as for Ohio governor in 2026, though no final decision has been made.

I offer this background because Ryan is currently Senior Advisor at the Campaign for Working Americans at the Progressive Policy Institute. He is, in other words, an individual who, despite the label “Progressive,” still has his wits about him and hasn't forgotten his working class roots. He has, too, written an article for Newsweek, to prove it. Here are some excerpts (emphasis added):

Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future, a group I co-chair, conducted polling last month from showed a strong majority of New Yorkers want energy that is reliable and affordable. Sixty-six percent of New York voters, including 74 percent of state Democrats, oppose efforts to block natural gas. This isn't a red or blue issue. It's a kitchen table issue. It's time Democrats leaned into it. Energy policy doesn't happen in a vacuum. It's the backbone of everything we care about—economic growth, national security, public health, and affordability. Nowhere is this more apparent than in New York—a state whose infrastructure powers not just the local economy, but vital national assets. That's also what was concerning about a recent report from New York ISO, which maintains the state's electric grid. They are sounding the alarm that New York's grid is under such severe strain "every plausible option and opportunity to bolster reliability and resource needs should be on the table," including "new conventional supply" in addition to repowering older retired assets. Governor Hochul's recent acknowledgment that natural gas must be part of New York's energy future is a critical turning point. It signals that the governor understands what many in her party have struggled to admit: that achieving a clean energy future does not mean discarding the tools that work today. Natural gas remains a cornerstone of grid reliability. During times of peak demand—like Winter Storm Elliott—it's often the last line of defense… Governor Hochul has a chance to flip the script. She can show that Democrats don't have to choose between environmental progress and economic reality. We can lead on both fronts. We must. By continuing to move toward a balanced energy policy that includes natural gas, Hochul can define what Democratic leadership looks like in a second Trump term. And if she succeeds, it won't just be New York that benefits—it'll be the whole country.

Unfortunately, the polling link doesn’t work, probably due either to heavy referrals from the Newsweek article, or, more likely, from an internet hack attack intended to overwhelm the system and shut down the site. Clearly, the group has enemies in the climate cult and the grifter camp who would approve such a hit, as this pathetic post indicates.

Nonetheless, the New York poll results (along with those for several other states) may be found at the organization's Facebook page and an additional link is provided there with access to more details:

In a newly released survey by Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future, almost six in ten New York voters (59%) oppose New York’s current posture that blocks new natural gas pipelines from Pennsylvania to support regional reliability and lower costs. Just 25% support the position… Natural Allies tested six different policy positions to confront New York’s energy challenges, and found this position – balancing more renewables with more natural gas – is backed by 66% of New York voters, including 74% of state Democrats – the most popular of all policies tested. Amidst rising energy bills across New York, the survey found that state voters are very concerned with their financial well-being, which correlated with their opinions on energy usage, policy, and resources. Affordability is paramount.

78% of New York voters are concerned with their current economic situation.

82% feel that their electric bills are too high…

An overwhelming majority of New York voters (71%) oppose banning natural gas – including 76% of independent voters. They believe consumers should be able to choose what energy source works best for them, compared to those who support moving away from natural gas toward electrification of buildings and homes (19%). A much discussed issue in Albany, the HEAT Act, which would permanently stop new customers from getting natural gas alongside utility bill caps, is opposed by a 35-point margin, including Democrats and working class voters.

Here are some of the detailed tables:

And, here is who answered:

It's not surprising that these almost entirely urban voters support solar. They're always happy to stick upstate with politically correct solutions they wouldn't want in their own backyards. There is no data for onshore wind but I'm sure that would ahve rated highly, too, and for the same reason. But, they nonetheless came out strongly for natural gas with e absolute highest margin of support versus opposition. I'd call that a win and its a strong message that Democrats need to chuck everything Josh Fox told them and that Andrew Cuomo did to them with the support of a handful of Manhattanite elites.

