Our friend Roger Caiazza will, no doubt, have much to say about a new report from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) that attempts to paper over the huge flaws in the Empire State’s foolish climate initiative.

It’s titled “Zero by 40 Technoeconomic Assessment,” and amounts to the state’s description of what it’s found in its Quixotic pursuit of “dispatchable emissions free resources” or DEFRs to replace fossil fuels because solar and wind are going to do it. I quickly perused it and decided I needed to offer my own opinions, as the thing is that bad. Try to grasp this, if you doubt me:

Let me further illustrate with this excerpt from the hydrogen discussion (emphasis added):

Use of H2 in a combustion turbine (CT) could generate nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions similar to those of a natural-gas-fired plant, while use of H2 in a fuel cell or linear generator will have significantly lower NOx emissions. However, in all cases, NOx emissions are likely to fall on a total annual basis because a H2 plant would be expected to operate at a lower capacity factor than a current NG plant, improving air quality for neighboring communities.

Let me summarize for those of you in live in the insane world of New York City. NYSERDA says an H2 plant will improve your air quality by running less efficiently and less often. Your electricity costs will go up as a result, and you’ll have less energy security. No electricity for you, in other words. It boggles the mind to imagine who might think this way.

The conclusions of the authors indicate they have no idea what to do. Here are a few excerpts (emphasis added):

Low capacity factor resources with fast ramping capabilities will play a vital role on days with the most extreme system needs and will be needed throughout New York State. High capacity factor resources can help meet growing loads, reduce the need for buildout of some intermittent renewables and mostly idle peaking plants, diversify the energy mix, and provide inertia and other critical grid services to support a grid increasingly dependent on variable renewables.

So, what are those high capacity resources?

High capacity factor resources such as nuclear, NG combustion paired with carbon capture, and geothermal can increase energy diversity while meeting load growth, but projects face geographic limitations, high and uncertain capital costs per project, and timeline challenges. For nuclear, near-term investments and deployments, such as the recently announced NYPA nuclear project development and other projects at strategic locations like existing nuclear plants, can help meet growing energy needs while leading to learning and cost reductions that can pave the way for further scaling beyond 2040. While NGCC paired with CCS, especially in retrofit applications, can offer some of the lowest-cost DEFR electricity, the upstream GHGs that cannot be mitigated using carbon capture restrict long-term deployment potential. Additionally, the buildout of CO2 transport and storage faces significant regulatory challenges. While geothermal may not achieve large-scale deployment in New York State by 2040, long-term potential and lessons learned from other projects and industries could result in deployment beyond 2040.

Again, reading between the lines, the answer is that there are no DEFRs of any significance right now and little potential for them in the short-term. Nuclear and geothermal are not going to amount to much of anything before 2040, and the latter may never. Moreover, nuclear is going to be very expensive. That leaves natural gas, which is cheap, but carbon sequestration and storage make that much more expensive, too, and there are still some nasty GHGs.

So, NYSERDA offers no real solution other than to “start now.” That’s because New York has painted itself into a corner with its incredibly stupid green virtual signaling. There’s only one way out and it goes something like this:

Admit CO2 is the stuff of life, not a pollutant.

Drop the green virtue signaling. Fuggeditabout it!

Recognize that there is no climate crisis.

Understand New York’s policies won’t impact the planet one iota.

Repeal the Climate Act.

Start building gas plants and pipelines.

Develop nuclear power to complement the gas for the long-term.

Bring back a coal plant or two for additional security.

Most readers will, by now, be saying “well, that ain’t happening” but history teaches us that it will, by necessity, and it’s already happening. The Green New Deal is dying, and it’s only a matter of time before some clever New York politician turns on a dime and declares it dead, promising to produce light out of darkness, in the fashion of all New York blowhard politicians since the state was born. That’s because politicians are typically followers, not leaders, and the public mind is a changin’ as it is slowly starting to comprehend the impossible costs of green energy

