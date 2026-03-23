Our friend Roger Caiazza has labored like no other in fighting the insanity that is New York State energy policy, such as it is in the Empire State where defying reality for the sake of demagoguery is always the order of the day. Roger has tirelessly exposed the game-playing and lying, both of which are endemic up and down the Hudson Valley. He has, for instance, exposed the NYISO Comprehensive Reliability Plan as a “too little — too late” exercise if flashing red as to the inherent dangers in all this chicanery, even as state officials and their sycophants have continued to pretend they can survive on breezes and sunshine.

The NYISO plan issued in November was a big warning, but the agency, though, stiill pulls far too many punches and is not nearly blunt enough. It couldn’t even be bothered to create a report cover that didn't seemingly promote solar and wind, which is the problem, not the solution! Here is its conclusion (emphasis added):

New York’s electric system faces an era of profound reliability challenges as resource retirements accelerate, economic development drives demand growth, and project delays undermine confidence in future supply. Additionally, 25% of the state’s total generating capacity is fossil-fuel-based generation that has been in operation for more than 50 years. As these generators age, they are experiencing more frequent and longer outages. While this 2025–2034 CRP, under current applicable reliability criteria and procedures, identifies no actionable Reliability Needs, this outcome should not be mistaken for long-term system adequacy. The margin for error is extremely narrow, and most plausible futures point to significant reliability shortfalls within the next ten years. Depending on demand growth and retirement patterns, the system may need several thousand megawatts of new dispatchable generation over that timeframe. The reliability challenges outlined in this CRP require a shift from incremental adjustments to a comprehensive, forward-looking planning approach. Tight margins and compounding risks mean that traditional methods built around a single expected future are no longer sufficient. To maintain system reliability and protect public safety, economic activity, and quality of life, the NYISO recommends actions that strengthen planning across a broad spectrum of plausible outcomes, improve energy adequacy metrics, and accelerate solutions for resource and voltage performance. These recommendations are designed to move the grid from a reactive posture to a proactive framework that anticipates risk and enables timely investment before reliability margins disappear. Take action to account for a wider range of plausible outcomes in reliability planning . This CRP shows that key factors that affect the New York transmission system, either by itself or combined with others, will have consequential impacts to reliability that current planning methods do not fully capture. Today’s approach assumes a single expected future, but the analysis shows that this is no longer sufficient. NYISO must evolve its methodology so that Reliability Needs are identified earlier and more accurately under a broader range of conditions, enabling timely solutions that the NYISO needs to be able to plan for through the identification of solutions. Specifically, the NYISO recommends adopting the following scenario planning concepts into the formal procedures for determining actionable Reliability Needs: evaluate a wider range of plausible emerging risks (e.g., possible delays to planned projects, reduced imports, etc.), rather than relying solely on a deterministic base case; incorporate the probability of aging generation or catastrophic failures, recognizing that these risks grow significantly over time; and use a range of plausible demand forecasts, accounting for economic trends, electrification, demand-side policy adoption, and technology-driven behavior changes.

Strengthen reliability planning beyond emergency measures . Operational experience from the June and July 2025 heatwaves revealed how quickly tight resource margins and limited system flexibility can lead to stressed conditions, even when overall resource adequacy appears sufficient. Current criteria measure resource adequacy only after assuming the full utilization of emergency operating procedures, effectively planning for operators to rely on extraordinary measures as routine practice. This approach leaves fewer tools available when real-time conditions deteriorate. Recent focus in New York and the wider industry recognizes that more consideration is needed for non-peak hours given the changing resource mix and load profiles. The NYISO recommends that additional metrics, such as expected unserved energy (EUE), be utilized to determine statewide reliability with consideration of normal operating conditions, ensuring planning reflects the true resilience of the system rather than its dependence on emergency actions.

Structure a multifaceted approach to address resource shortfalls. This CRP identifies scenarios where statewide deficiencies could exceed 4,000 MW by the early 2030s, driven by demand growth and retirement of aging generation. Historically, regulated solutions have focused on transmission, but future reliability needs will increasingly require new or repowered generation resources—in addition to wires. NYISO’s role is to signal reliability risks early, enable the interconnection of supply-side solutions, and work with stakeholders to ensure market mechanisms and regulated backstop options can deliver timely solutions. However, many barriers lie outside NYISO’s control, including permitting timelines, siting restrictions, supply chain constraints, and financing hurdles that slow resource development. These challenges underscore the need for policy alignment and streamlined approvals to complement NYISO’s ongoing planning and market efforts. Given the confluence of factors that the system faces, enhancements to the NYISO’s reliability planning processes are essential and must be undertaken now. The NYISO will discuss the recommendations listed above with stakeholders prior to the start of the 2026 cycle of the Reliability Planning Process. To the extent applicable, some recommendations may require changes to the Reliability Planning Process Manual, the Open Access Transmission Tariff, and coordination with the New York State agencies and the New York State Reliability Council.

The weasel wording factor in the above rings the bell, of course. All the vague talk about planning is nothing more than a coat of paint to hide the seriousness of what Democrats, too often with the acquiescence of weak Republicans, have done to New York since Elliot Spitzer came on the scene as an effective agent of the NRDC. Andrew Cuomo kicked it up a notch by killing the Indian Point nuclear, banning fracking, and chasing away two major pipelines, as well as intimidating Con Edison and National Grid into kissing his feet, even though they had boxed him into a corner.

Now, Kathy Hochul, who inherited the mess and originally thought she could skirt by it has suddenly discovered she has no choice but to change direction. But, she is trying to get others who went along with the nonsense for years to now do the dirty work behind a Potemkin Village facade of largely indecipherable blather. NYISO has obliged.

What would a blunt, honest plan say? Well, consider the following:

Admit the Climate Act, the ban on fracking, the killing of the Constitution Pipeline, and the closure of Indian Point were all dreadful, terrible mistakes and must be reversed immediately. The interests of New Yorkers cannot be sacrificed on the net-zero emissions altar when Communist China’s emissions dwarf the Empire State, and nothing the latter can do will make the slightest difference by comparison. The state must end all direct and direct subsidies of solar, wind, and other green energy gimmicks used for virtual signaling and redirect efforts toward making it possible to build more baseload energy quickly and less expensively. New York must repeal all renewable portfolio standards and other state interference with the operation of a free market in electricity, whether directed at energy suppliers or users. The Empire State must, post-haste, reverse any regulation that favors electrification over other power sources. New York must end all pipeline obstruction from abuse of Federal Clean Water Act permit authorizations. The state must immediately identify opportunities to re-open closed coal, gas, and nuclear plants, includin gthe Dunkirk Steam Station, Indian Point, and several peaker gas and oil plants. New York must clear the way for use of Small Modular Reactors. The state must do some real tort reform that effectively stops climate lawfare and other nuisance environmental suits, requiring the posting of bonds to cover the damages to the general citizenry from delays. New York should lead the nation in forcing NGO reform by making all private foundations subject to taxation.

How’s that? Some of you may argue that little of this can be accomplished in liberal New York, but understand that any measure for which we advocate will be treated with bombastic accusations that we are akin to Genghis Khan or such. That’s why New Yorkers who actually give a damn should go whole hog. Nothing less will do.

#NewYork #IndianPoint #Fracking #Coal #NGOs #NaturalGas #Nuclear #SMRs #NYISO #Emissions #Electrification

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