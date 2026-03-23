Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
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Thank you for this report, Tom. I sent the following out on 22 March 2026.....

I located the attached 21 November 2025 NYISO Comprehensive Reliability Plan. I marked it up in a few places. I appended a 1 February 2017 U.S. EIA article about the unnecessary Indian Point Energy Center (IPEC) closure on April 30, 2021 to the last page of the NYISO Plan. {This marked-up document is available on request to me}

Given that humans are warm-blooded animals who are eight times more vulnerable to extreme cold compared to extreme warmth regarding fatalities, I believe the unnecessary closure of IPEC constitutes a criminal action on the part of New York State. (One of the factors leading to this harmful New York State action was the bribery of [NY Governor Andrew Cuomo's right-hand man] Joseph Percoco by Competitive Power Ventures which resulted in the imprisonment of Joseph Percoco. )

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