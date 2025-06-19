Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP
5h

Intriguing. I get all of your posts, every day. But today I was thinking about that exact situation. Because anyone that knows about solar and LNG should be furious about the fact that their government is incompetent or has been compromised regarding the fact that their constituents are all suffering the consequences of their local governments actions.

Because in reality, centralized *anything* regarding supply and demand is a recipe for disaster.

Regarding safety valves, and transition, there's been a lack of comprehension between fantasy and reality, or maybe it's the constituents lack there-of.

Regardless, and this pertains to everyone else in the US and NY: electricity is something that can be generated 24-7 without government intervention.

Additionally, in climate where the sun shines three quarters of the year, electricity should be free during the day. And a fraction of the cost to store that energy within battery banks to provide electricity at night. That's only one example.

In conclusion, it's really about the money.

Money creates the illusion of value. For example: if you are hungry, and there's nothing to eat, you can eat your money and die. Because it has no nutritional value.

Jeff Chestnut
38m

Not just doing nothing about safety valves but working against them!!

As my favorite Louisiana politician said “let the bastards freeze in the dark”

