Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Bob's avatar
Bob
1h

ISO-NE analysis shows netzero doubling 2050 electricity prices to 13c/kWh because the marginal cost of new heating and ev load is 26c/kWh....and these costs are low as they use govt costs that are low today and decline over time.

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