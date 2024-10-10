Kevin Killough just authored an excellent article at Just the News about a nefarious outfit called Covering Climate Now and an equally outrageous project labeled as the “Climate Blueprint for Media Transformation. It’s all about how New York State’s elites — its ruling gentry class — are now telling supposed journalists they should advocate rather than just report when it comes to climate change. These elites include two specific groups of trust-funders; the inheritors of the Roy Park and Rockefeller family fortunes.

Here is a bit of Kevin’s story:

According to CCN, journalists have a “moral obligation” to advocate for the climate agenda. Covering Climate Now has a large influence over journalists covering these issues. It’s funded by the anti-fossil fuel organizations, including Actions@EBMF and the Park Foundation, and boasts of being partnered with over 500 media organizations that reach 2 billion people worldwide. In August, the organization attacked The Washington Post's editorial board for arguing that addressing climate change might not depend solely on the outcome of this year’s presidential election. The editorial criticizes some of the approaches of the Biden-Harris administration to support green energy, while praising overall the administration for its efforts. It points out that environmental activists have been major opponents to transmission lines and geothermal projects, while also blocking permitting reform that would allow the projects to be expedited. “But if the United States is to decarbonize, Ms. Harris would have to double down on the IRA’s [Inflation Reduction Act] potential — even if it means upsetting many environmentalists,” the editorial concludes. This relatively mild examination of the political complications of the energy transition was too much for CCN. In an article titled “Both-sides-ing Climate Politics,” CCN argues that objective journalism is a serious problem because there are only one set of facts to consider. “Although adopted in the name of balance, both-sides-ism ended up misleading the public by prioritizing the appearance of impartiality over the accurate presentation of facts,” the CCN team argues. The article also chastises the Post editorial board for citing a Breakthrough Institute study, because the organization isn’t hostile to fossil fuels. The article then goes on to tell the thousands of journalists who cover energy and climate at CCN’s partner outlets that, in so many words, supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy is what journalists should do. “But the planet is on fire. One candidate wants to add fuel to the flames. The other wants to douse those flames. Making that distinction clear is neither partisan nor advocacy. It is journalism,” CCN writes.

That’s the insane message being sent by CCN; a journalist has a moral obligation to be political, but don’t call it advocacy!

And, who finances this crap line of thinking? Well, as Kevin reports, the Rockefellers are deeply involved (anything connected with Columbia University’s anti-gas, anti-oil initiatives can always be traced back to that family, and so is the Park Foundation out of Ithaca, New York. It has, in fact, given CCN a total of $1,500,000 from 2020 to today. It is run by Adelaide Park Gomer a spoiled child of wealth and spent millions and millions fighting fracking in New York State, while constructing a new office building for the Foundation that uses natural gas heat. My various writings about this snob organization can be accessed here.

Adelaide Park Gomer, major funder of CCN on the right, and her new (2014) gas-heated office building on the left

Also, the board of the Park Foundation includes Jay Halfon, who I wrote about here some nine years ago. He is intimately connected with the Rockefeller family as I explained then with this image, among others:

The Sustainable Markets Foundation and 350.org are, of course, Rockefeller entities, so what we have in this instance is a coordinated effort by New York’s gentry ruling class — the Parks and the Rockefellers — to literally control the climate narrative among ‘journalists.’ That’s the deeper story behind the story here and it’s all about maintaining a storyline that serves as the foundation for the Big Green Grift.

