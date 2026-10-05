Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
Oct 5

Question for the New York Green ELECTRICITY enthusiasts:

Since solar panels and wind turbines CANNOT make any products for humanity, what daily products demanded by society are NOT made from a barrel of crude oil?

https://elements.visualcapitalist.com/visualizing-the-products-and-fuels-made-from-crude-oil/

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Tom from WNY's avatar
Tom from WNY
Oct 5

Grift at its finest. All paid by those who can least afford it.

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