Alexandra Fasulo has put out another outstanding 15-minute video on the Horseshoe Solar project being pushed forward by New York State bureaucrats from behind the curtain. It’s packed full of details describing the unholy alliance between solar grifters and the State, and notice how this project involves horizontal drilling that isn’t being done so well, not that that’s a problem for the bureaucrats when it comes to “green energy.”

Notice, too, that Alexandra mentions natural gas that the state has to impoprt when it has the stuff below its feet. I'm not sure where she stands on fracking, but that’s an interesting comment, and what she does in exposing the double standards New York applies in two different situations is fabulous. Destroying anything and everything to push solar projects along is just fine in the case of Empire State bureaucrats, but no speculation of harm is too great when it comes to natural gas.

#NewYork #Upstate #ClimateAct #Solar #Electricity #ElectricGrid #Wind #HoreshoeSolar #AlexandraFasulo

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