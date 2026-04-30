Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Chiappino's avatar
George Chiappino
1h

Interesting that they aren’t the customer of the product they control. Just what is their purpose for controlling the products of the merchants who create and sell their goods?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture