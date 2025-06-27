Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
2h

Gradually, we're seeing NY consider facing reality. The need for gas is almost being recognized! Combined with yesterday's news about saying they'll promote nuclear power plants, after Mz Kathy had a little chat with the president about the pipeline and nuclear, this is tentatively good news, if we see some action; not just talk. NY has a tremendous advantage with the hydropower from Niagara Falls, or they would be having regular, numerous blackouts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
4h

Too many weasel words for me to think they’re serious about the electricity and space heating issues. A cold winter may help move the. Closer to reality but don’t hold your breath.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture