Alexandra Fasulo has another fantastic 13-minute video explaining the solar grift, the political elements involved and exactly how it all works. She totally gets it!

Watch and learn as she continues to pull back the curtain on the solar scam.

#NewYork #Upstate #ClimateAct #Solar #Electricity #SolarGrift #Wind #AlexandraFasulo #AdirondackPark

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